Dr Brian Watermeyer is a clinical psychologist, disability studies academic, and a disabled person (severely visually impaired). He obtained an M.A .(Clin. Psych.) from UCT in 2000, and a D.Phil in psychology from Stellenbosch University in 2009. He previously held a lectureship in UCT’s Department of Psychology, and is now employed as senior research officer in UCT’s Division of Disability Studies, in the Faculty of Health Sciences. Dr Watermeyer has published three books and a host of journal articles and book chapters in the field of disability studies, approaching disability inequality from a psychological and psychoanalytic perspective. His research interests include disability and psychoanalysis, disability and psychotherapy, disability and mental health, inclusive education, visual impairment, psychoanalytic theory, and identity.