Profile

Brian Watermeyer

Dr

    Bio

    Dr Brian Watermeyer is a clinical psychologist, disability studies academic, and a disabled person (severely visually impaired). He obtained an M.A .(Clin. Psych.) from UCT in 2000, and a D.Phil in psychology from Stellenbosch University in 2009. He previously held a lectureship in UCT’s Department of Psychology, and is now employed as senior research officer in UCT’s Division of Disability Studies, in the Faculty of Health Sciences. Dr Watermeyer has published three books and a host of journal articles and book chapters in the field of disability studies, approaching disability inequality from a psychological and psychoanalytic perspective. His research interests include disability and psychoanalysis, disability and psychotherapy, disability and mental health, inclusive education, visual impairment, psychoanalytic theory, and identity.

    Courses

    Teaching Children with Visual Impairment: Creating Empowering Classrooms

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder