As a teenager, Odette knew that she wanted to teach Deaf children. After matriculating she studied her BPrimEd degree and was in the first class of BEd Honours in Deaf Education at WITS University. After teaching for 5 years in two provinces she became an educational interpreter in higher education and then a lecturer, lecturing South African Sign Language to hearing students. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Translation Studies. In January 2014, Odette began her work as the Director: Deaf Education at the Deaf Federation of South Africa. This role has enabled her to begin making a larger difference with and for the Deaf Community, specifically in relation to education rights. Her role covers advocacy and service provision relating to all aspects of education. Since presenting this course, Odette has taken up a new position as Principal at Fulton School for the Deaf in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Odette is married with two sons and resides in KZN – the province with the highest number of Deaf citizens and the most schools for the Deaf in South Africa.