SV
Aug 6, 2020
A great course, I really liked the approach they give, also you can learn about South African education and if you pay attention, you can also learn a few words in South African Sign Language.
GS
May 24, 2020
This course was holistic, thorough and concise. It was just what I needed to keep me focused and motivated during this period. I am driven and inspired to get back to work. Thank you so much.
By Wilhelmina F•
Aug 15, 2019
Very interesting and that has make me eyes open to help more in Deaf children for their improvement as i done my Gr R Diploma in NWU, Study in NWU is more about teach to child, not for Deaf children so that here Educating Deaf Children course to Becoming an Empowered Teacher are more detail to how teach and help in Deaf children. Love this course and i am busy to ask other educators who is involve in deaf schools to come also do this course.
I am Deaf as well and teacher in Deaf school :-)
Thank you all the lectures to encourage us to help in Deaf child to make more aware how to right to help in Deaf children... best team.
By Genevieve S•
May 25, 2020
By Fadziso•
Aug 21, 2019
Really enjoying this!
By Pamela P•
May 24, 2020
The course was amazing! I learned so much about becoming more empowered, I'm encouraged to go to another level. The curriculum is very easy to understand. Thank you to Odette and Tara for an amazing job in facilitating this course. I am recommending this course. Great job!!
Pamela Perez
By Siobhan G•
Jul 31, 2020
I found the course to be engaging, informative and well set out. It was easy to navigate through each weeks topics, and the lecturers were all very knowledgeable.
I would definitely recommend this course to anyone working with, or acquainted with, a deaf child.
By Hannelle•
Oct 4, 2021
This was such an insightful coarse and would suggest more Teachers and Teacher Assistance take this coarse. There is some tips and tricks that I am going to apply in my day to day practice.
By Zinzi V•
Jan 26, 2021
Great course, I liked the pace and delivery. Would recommend to new and current teachers as well as anyone who works in institutions where they interact with Deaf children,
By Nikita J•
Jul 29, 2020
This course has been a great source of information for me. I highly recommend this to one and all, specially to the teachers out there.
By Yoshiko D J•
Apr 27, 2020
Thank you for this course on Deaf Ed. Very simple, basic, and fundamental. I hope you can make more courses on Deaf Ed. Thank you!
By Emily M•
Sep 22, 2021
The course was very interesting and provided me with lots of new knowledge about the topic! I enjoyed getting actual, practical things to work and think about instead of just theoritical things. It also motivated me to learn my country's sign language and work towards learning more about the deaf community and how to teach such children. The only "drawback" was that there were 1-2 links from the reading resources that didn't work... Apart from that, I think that the University of Cape Town has great courses about such a topic. I would love to take one-or more-again! Thanks for everything!
By Suraj D•
Dec 2, 2020
The course and the contents of the course are awesome. You got to give it time to understand it precisely. Do not rush on the topics, try to engage with them emotionally and you will benefit a lot.
My total experience and perspective has changed and I am getting more positive thoughts in my mind.
All the best to TEDI team and Coursera for such a wonderful online platform for learning important things.
By Shalini k•
Oct 5, 2020
this course has given me a vision and understanding the ability one can achieve with or without any drawback with in us. be a teacher or be a learner
thank you mentors who enhanced his course for our better understanding I really appreciated that
By Agbele M O•
Jul 12, 2020
It was a superb refresher course embedded with new ideas and technology on empowering the deaf teacher, we keep learning because learning has no end, and knowledge is power. I have been highly empowered as a deaf educator. Thank you so much.
By Natascha M•
Nov 20, 2021
I wish I had known this all before I started teaching many years ago.It is definitely the course to do if you are teaching Special Needs Education and particularly if you have children that have hearing difficulties.
By Samia A V E•
Aug 7, 2020
By Apoorva M•
Oct 12, 2021
Loved the course. Helped understanding a lot of things I didn't know about. However, I'd suggest you to put more content about sign language. :)
By Tomasz K•
Apr 9, 2021
This course was very inspiring. It offers a holistic, complex view on Deaf education and Deaf learners issues. It's really worth doing.
By Elma B•
Sep 20, 2020
Quite an informative course for a beginner who is planning on or has just begun working with children in deaf community.
By ghenel s•
May 2, 2020
I was nice and fun to follow your course. I have learn a lot how to deal with deaf children. What you as teacher can do
By NOLWAZI F T•
Sep 23, 2020
this course taught me so much about hearing impaired people, who are classified as deaf or hard hearing people
By Consuelo H•
Jun 25, 2020
This course thought me a lot of things about Deaf Children and HOW I CAN DO MY JOB BETTER
By angel d•
Jun 5, 2020
Extraordinary course.. happy to be know about this course and to be a part of it
By David A G•
Aug 2, 2021
Great course with lots of useful and interesting information. I recommend it.
By Yogendra S N•
Jun 1, 2021
This Course is very important and useful for Deaf Students teaching
By Larissa J•
May 27, 2021
Very interest Course and I can recommend !!!!