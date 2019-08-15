Chevron Left
Back to Educating Deaf Children: Becoming an Empowered Teacher

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Educating Deaf Children: Becoming an Empowered Teacher by University of Cape Town

4.9
stars
93 ratings
33 reviews

About the Course

Many Deaf children around the world still leave school functionally illiterate. In some cases there is no allowance made for education of Deaf children at all. This 4 week course provides you with invaluable knowledge and skills about teaching Deaf children. You will learn about the importance of Deaf culture and community, the need for a language rich environment for the Deaf child from as young as possible, and that having access to sign language can help Deaf children academically, emotionally, and socially. We also cover various accommodations and modifications that you can apply in your classroom and learning environment to create an accessible learning experience for Deaf children. You will also find that a shift in attitude will enable you to connect with Deaf children with more understanding. This course does not teach sign language since each country has its own sign language. We hope that through this course you become an empowered teacher - for yourself, for your fellow teachers, and most importantly, for the Deaf children in your classroom. You will be able to purchase a Verified Certificate if you wish to show evidence of your achievements, but this is optional, and you may apply for Financial Aid if you are unable to pay the certificate fee....

Top reviews

SV

Aug 6, 2020

A great course, I really liked the approach they give, also you can learn about South African education and if you pay attention, you can also learn a few words in South African Sign Language.

GS

May 24, 2020

This course was holistic, thorough and concise. It was just what I needed to keep me focused and motivated during this period. I am driven and inspired to get back to work. Thank you so much.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 34 Reviews for Educating Deaf Children: Becoming an Empowered Teacher

By Wilhelmina F

Aug 15, 2019

Very interesting and that has make me eyes open to help more in Deaf children for their improvement as i done my Gr R Diploma in NWU, Study in NWU is more about teach to child, not for Deaf children so that here Educating Deaf Children course to Becoming an Empowered Teacher are more detail to how teach and help in Deaf children. Love this course and i am busy to ask other educators who is involve in deaf schools to come also do this course.

I am Deaf as well and teacher in Deaf school :-)

Thank you all the lectures to encourage us to help in Deaf child to make more aware how to right to help in Deaf children... best team.

By Genevieve S

May 25, 2020

This course was holistic, thorough and concise. It was just what I needed to keep me focused and motivated during this period. I am driven and inspired to get back to work. Thank you so much.

By Fadziso

Aug 21, 2019

Really enjoying this!

By Pamela P

May 24, 2020

The course was amazing! I learned so much about becoming more empowered, I'm encouraged to go to another level. The curriculum is very easy to understand. Thank you to Odette and Tara for an amazing job in facilitating this course. I am recommending this course. Great job!!

Pamela Perez

By Siobhan G

Jul 31, 2020

I found the course to be engaging, informative and well set out. It was easy to navigate through each weeks topics, and the lecturers were all very knowledgeable.

I would definitely recommend this course to anyone working with, or acquainted with, a deaf child.

By Hannelle

Oct 4, 2021

This was such an insightful coarse and would suggest more Teachers and Teacher Assistance take this coarse. There is some tips and tricks that I am going to apply in my day to day practice.

By Zinzi V

Jan 26, 2021

Great course, I liked the pace and delivery. Would recommend to new and current teachers as well as anyone who works in institutions where they interact with Deaf children,

By Nikita J

Jul 29, 2020

This course has been a great source of information for me. I highly recommend this to one and all, specially to the teachers out there.

By Yoshiko D J

Apr 27, 2020

Thank you for this course on Deaf Ed. Very simple, basic, and fundamental. I hope you can make more courses on Deaf Ed. Thank you!

By Emily M

Sep 22, 2021

The course was very interesting and provided me with lots of new knowledge about the topic! I enjoyed getting actual, practical things to work and think about instead of just theoritical things. It also motivated me to learn my country's sign language and work towards learning more about the deaf community and how to teach such children. The only "drawback" was that there were 1-2 links from the reading resources that didn't work... Apart from that, I think that the University of Cape Town has great courses about such a topic. I would love to take one-or more-again! Thanks for everything!

By Suraj D

Dec 2, 2020

The course and the contents of the course are awesome. You got to give it time to understand it precisely. Do not rush on the topics, try to engage with them emotionally and you will benefit a lot.

My total experience and perspective has changed and I am getting more positive thoughts in my mind.

All the best to TEDI team and Coursera for such a wonderful online platform for learning important things.

By Shalini k

Oct 5, 2020

this course has given me a vision and understanding the ability one can achieve with or without any drawback with in us. be a teacher or be a learner

thank you mentors who enhanced his course for our better understanding I really appreciated that

By Agbele M O

Jul 12, 2020

It was a superb refresher course embedded with new ideas and technology on empowering the deaf teacher, we keep learning because learning has no end, and knowledge is power. I have been highly empowered as a deaf educator. Thank you so much.

By Natascha M

Nov 20, 2021

I wish I had known this all before I started teaching many years ago.It is definitely the course to do if you are teaching Special Needs Education and particularly if you have children that have hearing difficulties.

By Samia A V E

Aug 7, 2020

A great course, I really liked the approach they give, also you can learn about South African education and if you pay attention, you can also learn a few words in South African Sign Language.

By Apoorva M

Oct 12, 2021

Loved the course. Helped understanding a lot of things I didn't know about. However, I'd suggest you to put more content about sign language. :)

By Tomasz K

Apr 9, 2021

This course was very inspiring. It offers a holistic, complex view on Deaf education and Deaf learners issues. It's really worth doing.

By Elma B

Sep 20, 2020

Quite an informative course for a beginner who is planning on or has just begun working with children in deaf community.

By ghenel s

May 2, 2020

I was nice and fun to follow your course. I have learn a lot how to deal with deaf children. What you as teacher can do

By NOLWAZI F T

Sep 23, 2020

this course taught me so much about hearing impaired people, who are classified as deaf or hard hearing people

By Consuelo H

Jun 25, 2020

This course thought me a lot of things about Deaf Children and HOW I CAN DO MY JOB BETTER

By angel d

Jun 5, 2020

Extraordinary course.. happy to be know about this course and to be a part of it

By David A G

Aug 2, 2021

Great course with lots of useful and interesting information. I recommend it.

By Yogendra S N

Jun 1, 2021

This Course is very important and useful for Deaf Students teaching

By Larissa J

May 27, 2021

Very interest Course and I can recommend !!!!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder