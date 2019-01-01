Profile

Tara Kuhn

Clinical Educator

    Tara is a registered speech therapist and audiologist (BSc Logopaedics, STA), currently working as a clinical educator in Audiology in the Department of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences at the University of Cape Town. She works with children and adults, and she believes that early intervention is key for positive language and communication outcomes for children and their families. She has worked as an audiologist in the private and public sectors, in South Africa and Canada. She has worked actively with the Deaf community for 20 years and is passionate about empowering Deaf individuals and their families to overcome those challenges they may face with living with hearing loss.

    Educating Deaf Children: Becoming an Empowered Teacher

