Attention teachers worldwide! Get ready to embark on an exciting journey into the world of language diversity in classrooms. As the global landscape changes, more and more children are speaking languages different from the ones used for instruction. You might have already noticed the rich tapestry of languages spoken by your students and their families, creating a wonderfully diverse environment within your school.
Becoming a Language Friendly Teacher
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explore the significance of language, identity and student's development.
Understand and implement effective strategies and materials for teaching in diverse classrooms to promote a language-friendly approach.
Recognize the importance of involving multilingual families in the school environment.
Integrate digital tools into the educational process for enhanced learning.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
1 quiz
There are 5 modules in this course
How are language and identity connected? This module will help you to understand the concept of language identity, why it is important and how teacher’s attitudes and behaviours influence the development of language identity. You will explore your own and your colleagues opinions on plurilingualism and home languages at school and rethink how those opinions influence children learning.
What's included
5 videos1 reading1 quiz
Are you looking for ways to validate your students in their language and identity, and make your classroom language friendly? In this module you will learn what key strategies are for teaching in a diverse classroom. You will also acquaint yourself with language friendly materials and you will learn how to use them. Finally you will learn how you can adopt a school-wide language friendly approach and involve your whole school community.
What's included
4 videos1 reading
Why are caregivers important to the learning process of children? In this module you will learn why parents are caregivers are an essential part of the learning process of children. You will also hear stories from parents and learn about the nuances about multilingual parents and caregivers from different contexts.
What's included
4 videos
Why would you use digital devices when talking about multilingualism? In this module, you will learn how digital solutions in the classroom can benefit multilingual learners. We will look into the specific ways how using digital tools and strategies complement traditional teaching and learning by supporting students’ autonomy and providing opportunities for deeper learning. You will also learn about multilingual digital storytelling - a digital strategy which provides opportunities for bridging subjects, developing students’ digital competences and exploring students’ identities and cultures.
What's included
4 videos
What's included
1 peer review
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Education
