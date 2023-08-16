Erasmus University Rotterdam
Becoming a Language Friendly Teacher
Erasmus University Rotterdam

Becoming a Language Friendly Teacher

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Risbo B.V.
Dr. Ellen-Rose Kambel
Afke Weltevrede

Instructors: Risbo B.V.

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore the significance of language, identity and student's development.

  • Understand and implement effective strategies and materials for teaching in diverse classrooms to promote a language-friendly approach.

  • Recognize the importance of involving multilingual families in the school environment.

  • Integrate digital tools into the educational process for enhanced learning. 

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

1 quiz

There are 5 modules in this course

How are language and identity connected? This module will help you to understand the concept of language identity, why it is important and how teacher’s attitudes and behaviours influence the development of language identity. You will explore your own and your colleagues opinions on plurilingualism and home languages at school and rethink how those opinions influence children learning.

5 videos1 reading1 quiz

Are you looking for ways to validate your students in their language and identity, and make your classroom language friendly? In this module you will learn what key strategies are for teaching in a diverse classroom. You will also acquaint yourself with language friendly materials and you will learn how to use them. Finally you will learn how you can adopt a school-wide language friendly approach and involve your whole school community.

4 videos1 reading

Why are caregivers important to the learning process of children? In this module you will learn why parents are caregivers are an essential part of the learning process of children. You will also hear stories from parents and learn about the nuances about multilingual parents and caregivers from different contexts.

4 videos

Why would you use digital devices when talking about multilingualism? In this module, you will learn how digital solutions in the classroom can benefit multilingual learners. We will look into the specific ways how using digital tools and strategies complement traditional teaching and learning by supporting students’ autonomy and providing opportunities for deeper learning. You will also learn about multilingual digital storytelling - a digital strategy which provides opportunities for bridging subjects, developing students’ digital competences and exploring students’ identities and cultures.

4 videos

1 peer review

Instructors

Risbo B.V.
Erasmus University Rotterdam
2 Courses826 learners
Dr. Ellen-Rose Kambel
Erasmus University Rotterdam
1 Course639 learners

Offered by

Erasmus University Rotterdam

