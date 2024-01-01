Tomislav Tudjman works as a Project Manager and Researcher at Risbo. His expertise lies in the field of: Migration, Integration, Social and Educational Inclusion, Diversity and Educational Network Governance in both national and international studies. As a Project Officer and Peer Reviewer he worked and works on various European Projects. He was and is the general manager of Erasmus+ projects called NAOS on professional capacity for teachers in dealing with diversity. AVIOR based on sharing and implementing multilingual educational materials and ALCOR which focuses on Building Teacher – Parent Connections Through Digital Multilingual Learning. Furthermore he is active board member and former interim director of SIRIUS, the European network on migration and education in Europe.