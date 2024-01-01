Afke Weltevrede, MA I am Afke Weltevrede and I work at Risbo at the Erasmus University Rotterdam. I have been working here for 20 years, as a researcher and trainer/ training actress. I was involved in many research on the social position and policy concerning migrant groups and liveability in neighbourhoods. I was a member of the European NAOS network (Erasmus +) which focused on diversity in education and Erasmus+ projects ALCOR and AVIOR on multilingual teaching. I studied Sociology at the Erasmus University Rotterdam and I completed theatre school. I combine my sociology and acting background at Risbo in the training and courses I conduct and design. Besides Risbo I am a parttime actress at my professional theatregroup: www.onderwaterproducties.nl