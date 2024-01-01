Profile

Afke Weltevrede

Bio

Afke Weltevrede, MA I am Afke Weltevrede and I work at Risbo at the Erasmus University Rotterdam. I have been working here for 20 years, as a researcher and trainer/ training actress. I was involved in many research on the social position and policy concerning migrant groups and liveability in neighbourhoods. I was a member of the European NAOS network (Erasmus +) which focused on diversity in education and Erasmus+ projects ALCOR and AVIOR on multilingual teaching. I studied Sociology at the Erasmus University Rotterdam and I completed theatre school. I combine my sociology and acting background at Risbo in the training and courses I conduct and design. Besides Risbo I am a parttime actress at my professional theatregroup: www.onderwaterproducties.nl

Courses - English

Becoming a Language Friendly Teacher

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses