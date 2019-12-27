Welcome to Introduction to Hearing Loss
Disorders of the ear range from simple, easily treated entities (such as wax or cerumen impaction) to the highly complex (such as permanent hearing loss). Many of these disorders manifest with similar symptoms and may be difficult to differentiate without a basic understanding of the anatomy of the ear and auditory pathway. This course, offered by the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, presents the basic anatomy of the ear from the auricle or outer ear to the brain. The pathophysiology of each type of hearing loss is presented and common pathology in each of the three areas of the ear (outer, middle and inner) are reviewed. Participants will become familiar with the structural and cellular anatomy in each area, as well as the underlying pathophysiology for various disorders. They will also gain an understanding of available treatments for various ear conditions. Week 1: Introduction Week 2: Anatomy and pathophysiology of the auditory pathway (15 min. + quiz) Week 3: Disorders and treatments of the outer ear (15 min. + quiz) Week 4: Disorders and treatments of the middle ear (15 min. + quiz) Week 5: Disorders and treatments of the inner ear (15 min. + quiz) The primary objectives of this course are to: • Recognize the functional and cellular anatomy of the auditory pathway • Understand the types of hearing loss and common causes of each type • Demonstrate familiarity with disorders of the outer, middle and inner ear Those participating in this course have the option to complete the course at no cost or receive the Coursera Signature Track Certificate for $49.95. Course Planners: Lisa Chase Ni-ka Ford Jill Gregory Gale Justin Paul Lawrence Erik Popil Kelly Zerella Amy Zhong Taught By: Maura Cosetti, MD Assistant Professor Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Director, Cochlear Implant Program Ear Institute at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Mount Sinai Health System