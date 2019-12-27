About this Course

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction

Module I: Anatomy and Physiology of the Auditory Pathway

Week 2

Module II: Disorders of the Outer Ear

Week 3

Module III: Disorders of the Middle Ear

Week 4

Module IV: Disorders of the Inner Ear

Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

