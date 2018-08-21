Welcome to Voice Disorders: What Patients and Professionals Need to Know
Knowledge regarding vocal production physiology and management options for voice disorders have experienced rapid growth over the past 40 years. This growth has resulted in a knowledge gap amongst patients and practitioners. Entirely new subspecialties of laryngology under otolaryngology and vocology under speech-language pathology have developed in response to this gap. This MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) is designed to educated patients, allied healthcare providers, vocal trainers/coaches, general medical practitioners and otolaryngologists. Participants will be exposed to current concepts on the physiology of voice production. These physiologic principles will be applied to speaking and performance voice production styles. Building on the knowledge of efficient voice production methods, participants will learn how vocal inefficiencies can lead to the development of voice disorders. Finally, behavioral, medical and surgical management options and indications will be presented. The course has been divided into five modules, each of which is followed by multiple choice questions: Week 1 - CME Information, Accreditation and Introduction (2 min) Week 2 - Module 1: Basic Anatomy and Physiology of the Speaking and Singing Voice (29 min. + quiz) Week 3 - Module 2: Applied Physiology (Function) (20 min. + quiz) Week 4 - Module 3: Changes in Vocal Effort and Quality (20 min. + quiz) Week 5 - Module 4: Principles of Voice Evaluation and Examination (17 min. + quiz) Week 6 - Module 5: Medical or Surgical Intervention (33 min. + quiz) Those participating in this course have the option to receive CME credit. Please review the CME Information and Accreditation prior to proceeding with the course modules. Release Date: November 29, 2017 Expiration Date: November 29, 2019 Estimated Time to Complete: 3 hours CME Fee: $30 CME Credits Offered: 3.0 CME Reviewer: Marita S. Teng, MD How to Receive CME Credit: For physicians who are interested in earning CME credits and other allied health professions who wish to receive a Verification of Attendance certificate, you must: a. Complete Signature Track (details to follow after enrolling in this course) b. Complete registration process through the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, CME Office using the following link: https://mssm.cloud-cme.com/default.aspx?EID=9&P=3000&CaseID=2 (WARNING: This course is no longer available for CME Credit.) (You will be required to pay an additional non-refundable fee of $30.00 in addition to the $49.00 fee for signature track.) c. Email an attached copy of your Verified Certificate from Coursera to the CME office at the Icahn School of Medicine at cme@mssm.edu and request your CME certificate. d. You will be provided with the instructions for downloading your CME/CE certificate. Course Planners Lynette Bobbitt Mark S. Courey, MD Lisa Chase Jill Gregory Gale Justin Paul Lawrence Erik Popil Christopher Smith Kelly Zerella Amy Zhong