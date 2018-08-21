About this Course

3,249 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

CME Information and Accreditation

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
9 minutes to complete

Introduction

9 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module I: Basic Anatomy and Physiology of the Speaking and Singing Voice

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module II: Applied Physiology (Function)

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module III: Changes in Vocal Effort and Quality

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM VOICE DISORDERS: WHAT PATIENTS AND PROFESSIONALS NEED TO KNOW

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder