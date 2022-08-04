- Head and Neck Disorders
- Diagnostic Evaluation
- Speech Language Pathology
- Otorhinolaryngology surgery
- Chronic Rhinosinusitis
- Surgery
- Acute Rhinosinusitis
What you will learn
Anatomy and pathophysiology of the auditory pathway
Familiarity with disorders of the outer, middle and inner ear
Differences between acute and chronic rhinosinusitis and how to distinguish and treat them
Current concepts on the physiology of voice production
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be able to classify disorder and treatments of the outer, inner, and middle ear, identify the basic anatomy and physiology of the speaking and singing voice, and describe the role of surgery for sinusitis and activity evaluation. Illustrated images and CT scans will be used to review the anatomy of the paranasal sinuses. The microscopic appearance of the sinus mucosa will also be reviewed, utilizing dynamic multimedia to enhance your understanding. Learners will also assess the importance of mucociliary function in normal sinus anatomy. From this learners will be introduced to efficient voice production methods. Specifically, you will learn how vocal inefficiencies can lead to the development of voice disorders.
No prior experience required.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Voice Disorders: What Patients and Professionals Need to Know
Welcome to Voice Disorders: What Patients and Professionals Need to Know
Acute and Chronic Rhinosinusitis: A Comprehensive Review
Welcome to Acute and Chronic Rhinosinusitis: A Comprehensive Review
Introduction to Hearing Loss
Welcome to Introduction to Hearing Loss
Instructors
Mark S. Courey, MDProfessor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery | Chief of the Division of Laryngology
Offered by
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City is a leader in medical and scientific training and education, biomedical research and patient care.
