About this Specialization

Otorhinolaryngology is a surgical subspecialty that specializes in management and treatment of conditions relating to the head and neck. Developed at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and led by top-ranked otorhinolaryngology faculty and experts, this specialization on ear, nose and throat disorders focuses on the basics of the anatomy and pathophysiology of these regions. This specialization starts with an outline of what patients and professionals need to know about voice disorders. The course describes the last 40 years of knowledge gained in vocal production physiology and management options for voice disorders, the knowledge gap created between patients and practitioners, and the entirely new subspecialties of laryngology that have developed in response to this gap. Seeking to address these gaps, the specialization takes a deeper dive to deliver a comprehensive review of acute and chronic rhinosinusitis. This course will describe the potential benefits offered by sinus surgery, as well as the indications to pursue this treatment modality. The course also reviews the necessary preparation and steps of the procedure, as well as important anatomic landmarks during surgical dissection. Lastly, it focuses on the pathophysiology of each type of hearing loss and common pathology in the outer, middle, and inner areas of the ear. From this, learners will also gain an understanding of available treatments for various ear conditions.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 1 hour/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 1 hour/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Voice Disorders: What Patients and Professionals Need to Know

4.9
stars
175 ratings
Course2

Course 2

Acute and Chronic Rhinosinusitis: A Comprehensive Review

4.8
stars
645 ratings
Course3

Course 3

Introduction to Hearing Loss

4.8
stars
434 ratings

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder