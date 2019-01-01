Maura Cosetti, MD, is the Director of the Cochlear Implant Program at the Ear Institute of the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. She is board certified in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery with additional qualification and board certification in Neurotology. Dr. Cosetti completed her fellowship training in Neurotology/Skull Base Surgery at New York University. She has authored more than 50 articles and chapters, and has presented at various national and international specialty meetings. Widely recognized as a leader in the management of hearing loss, Dr. Cosetti’s clinical interests and expertise include pediatric and adult hearing disorders, cochlear implantation, exclusively endoscopic ear surgery, skull base surgery, facial nerve disorders, chronic ear disease, otosclerosis, vestibular and balance disorders, and Neurofibromatosis Type II. More information about the Ear Institute of the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai can be found at www.nyee.edu/earinstitute.