About this Course

3,370 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Chronic Rhinosinusitis
  • Surgery
  • Acute Rhinosinusitis
  • Diagnostic Evaluation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,091 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

CME Information, Accreditation

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
22 minutes to complete

Introduction

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Normal Sinus Anatomy and Function

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 2: Acute Rhinosinusitis: Diagnosis and Treatment

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 3: Chronic Rhinoinusitis: Diagnosis and Treatment

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACUTE AND CHRONIC RHINOSINUSITIS: A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder