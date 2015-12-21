Welcome to Acute and Chronic Rhinosinusitis: A Comprehensive Review
This course, offered by the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is designed to inform primary care physicians and general otolaryngologists, as well as nurses, physician assistants and medical assistants, about the differences between acute and chronic rhinosinusitis and how to distinguish and treat them. It is also applicable to individuals who wish to broaden their knowledge and vernacular about this disease process, especially those who may suffer from this condition. The course has been divided into four modules, each of which is followed by multiple choice questions to help attendees further understand this condition: Week 1 - CME Information, Accreditation and Introduction Week 2 - Module 1: Normal Sinus Anatomy and Function (15 min. + quiz) Week 3 - Module 2: Acute Rhinosinusitis: Diagnosis and Treatment (17 min. + quiz) Week 4 - Module 3: Chronic Rhinoinusitis: Diagnosis and Treatment (18 min. + quiz) Week 5 - Module 4: The Role of Surgery for Sinusitis and Activity Evaluation (36 min. + 2 quizzes) The primary objective of this course is to provide physicians with a thorough understanding of how to better diagnose and treat patients who suffer from acute and chronic rhinosinusitis. Those participating in this course have the option to receive CME credit. Please review the CME Information and Accreditation prior to proceeding with the course modules. Release Date: January 16, 2018 Expiration Date: January 16, 2020 Estimated Time to Complete: One Hour and Forty Five Minutes CME Fee: $30.00 CME Credits Offered: 1.75 CME Reviewer: Marita S. Teng, MD How to Receive CME Credit: For physicians who are interested in earning CME credits and other allied health professions who wish to receive a Verification of Attendance certificate, you must: a. Complete Signature Track (details to follow after enrolling in this course) b. Complete registration process through the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, CME Office using the following link: http://bit.ly/Acute_Chronic (WARNING: This course is no longer available for CME Credit.) (You will be required to pay an additional non-refundable fee of $30.00 in addition to the $49.00 fee for signature track.) c. Email an attached copy of your Verified Certificate from Coursera to the CME office at the Icahn School of Medicine at cme@mssm.edu and request your CME certificate. d. You will be provided with the instructions for downloading your CME/CE certificate. Technical Design and Development Lynette Bobbitt Lisa Chase Jill Gregory Paul Lawrence Charles Psarreas Rory Sacks