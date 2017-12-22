Chevron Left
Back to Acute and Chronic Rhinosinusitis: A Comprehensive Review

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Acute and Chronic Rhinosinusitis: A Comprehensive Review by Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

4.8
stars
629 ratings
130 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Acute and Chronic Rhinosinusitis: A Comprehensive Review This course, offered by the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is designed to inform primary care physicians and general otolaryngologists, as well as nurses, physician assistants and medical assistants, about the differences between acute and chronic rhinosinusitis and how to distinguish and treat them. It is also applicable to individuals who wish to broaden their knowledge and vernacular about this disease process, especially those who may suffer from this condition. The course has been divided into four modules, each of which is followed by multiple choice questions to help attendees further understand this condition: Week 1 - CME Information, Accreditation and Introduction Week 2 - Module 1: Normal Sinus Anatomy and Function (15 min. + quiz) Week 3 - Module 2: Acute Rhinosinusitis: Diagnosis and Treatment (17 min. + quiz) Week 4 - Module 3: Chronic Rhinoinusitis: Diagnosis and Treatment (18 min. + quiz) Week 5 - Module 4: The Role of Surgery for Sinusitis and Activity Evaluation (36 min. + 2 quizzes) The primary objective of this course is to provide physicians with a thorough understanding of how to better diagnose and treat patients who suffer from acute and chronic rhinosinusitis. Those participating in this course have the option to receive CME credit. Please review the CME Information and Accreditation prior to proceeding with the course modules. Release Date: January 16, 2018 Expiration Date: January 16, 2020 Estimated Time to Complete: One Hour and Forty Five Minutes CME Fee: $30.00 CME Credits Offered: 1.75 CME Reviewer: Marita S. Teng, MD How to Receive CME Credit: For physicians who are interested in earning CME credits and other allied health professions who wish to receive a Verification of Attendance certificate, you must: a. Complete Signature Track (details to follow after enrolling in this course) b. Complete registration process through the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, CME Office using the following link: http://bit.ly/Acute_Chronic (WARNING: This course is no longer available for CME Credit.) (You will be required to pay an additional non-refundable fee of $30.00 in addition to the $49.00 fee for signature track.) c. Email an attached copy of your Verified Certificate from Coursera to the CME office at the Icahn School of Medicine at cme@mssm.edu and request your CME certificate. d. You will be provided with the instructions for downloading your CME/CE certificate. Technical Design and Development Lynette Bobbitt Lisa Chase Jill Gregory Paul Lawrence Charles Psarreas Rory Sacks...

Top reviews

AS

May 1, 2021

This is a really good systemic review of anatomy and principles of diagnosis and treatment including sinus surgery. A lot of good diagrams and videos facilitated learning

AC

Feb 6, 2017

This course has been designed to help everyone understand the basics of sinusitis, both acute and chronic, including the treatment. I would recommend this course for all.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 128 Reviews for Acute and Chronic Rhinosinusitis: A Comprehensive Review

By Hamidreza F

Dec 22, 2017

A brilliant and easy-to-go discussion of rhino-sinusitis, starting off with basic anatomy, and ending up in novel therapies and surgical procedures. Highly recommended.

By Theresa H

Aug 23, 2017

i suffer from chronic sinusitis and i wanted to get a better understanding of why i have such issues with trying to breathe and hear properly. i found this course to be very interesting, and i feel i have a better idea of my issues. It seems as if the doctors just want to pacify me with antibiotics. Now, when i go back for an appointment because the pressure gets to be too much, maybe they will look at other avenues to my problem.

The instructor for this course was Awesome!

By Sanjeev K

Jun 2, 2016

Short and crisp course. I learnt to differentiate between acute bacterial and viral rhinosinusitis. I now appreciate that the basic pathology in chronic rhinosinusitis is inflammatory and therefore the appropriate treatment includes topical steroids and hypertonic saline irrigation. Being a family physician from a developing country, this succinct information would help me to manage my patients better.

By Shena K S

Oct 24, 2016

as an ENT RN, i thoroughly enjoyed this course and the simplicity of the information conveyed with such practices ease. it will most definitely benefit my patients and colleagues in the future by sharing such valuable knowledge and hopefully, good progress could be made in helping patients to better understand their conditions and the available treatment options for them.

By Aedrian A

Jan 26, 2021

One of the most complicated and nuanced topics to study in medical school otorhinolaryngology rotations, I highly appreciate the clarity provided by this offering. I think that this is a good review material for this condition, and I foresee going back to this course in the future as I prepare to see patients with such complaints and/or for the board examination.

By Michelle H H

Apr 8, 2020

I am not a doctor of any sort but have been an EMT and was still able to understand the Instructor and content. I now understand that I cannot be a person who works at that level on other people. Very interesting perspective - where else can you see such a beautiful look inside the human sinuses.

By Maria R

Aug 31, 2016

Excelente explicación, muy didáctico el doctor. muy buenas imágenes de tac y videos de cirugía aunque yo no soy cirujano te lleva de la mano en lo que hacen.

Pero por favor pongan subtítulos en español me costo mucho trabajo entender la semana 5 que trata de las cirugías gracias .

By Eliana M

Feb 8, 2016

Thank you for going through the basics and differentiating the pathologies for us. As a pediatrician, we often get pushed to treat with antibiotics any little sniffle, but it is so good to ground the knowledge again and be assured we are doing the best for our patients.

Thank you.

By Elizabeth H

Dec 30, 2015

Excellent organization. It is truly comprehensive in a sense that it covers the practical essentials from anatomy, physiology down to the clinical application and advanced approaches. It is meant to be a review as it can actually be completed within a couple hours.

By Wee F C

Dec 8, 2020

This is an excellent course on acute and chronic rhinosinusitis. As a naturopath, I find this course useful in my work , at least I get a better understanding on the surgical management part which is very well explained by the Associate Professor, Satish Govindaraj.

By Sebastian A S V

Dec 24, 2015

Excelent option for continous learning, speccially if you are interested in Otolaryngology. Duration is very adecuate too! It won't take long for you to acquire essential knowledge on sinusitis, that will definetely bring better care to all of your patients.

By D.

Apr 11, 2017

Thanks for the course. Our instructor was extremely well versed on the subject and an excellent instructor... I really learned a great deal about the sinuses. Thanks again for the time spent producing the course and it meant a lot to me.

By edriel c

Jun 6, 2017

Simplesmente excelente, carregarei esses conhecimentos para o resto da vida. O conteúdo foi muito bem trabalhado e principalmente os videos de cirurgia sinoviais do ultimo modulo! Parabéns a toda a equipe da Icahn School of Medicine!!! :D

By Pradip M

Nov 5, 2020

The course is simple & comprehensive. The clinical features are well highlighted. the indications for Imaging studies & for laboratory markers of immune issues is also clear.

The treatment protocols are also clearly presented,

By PRANALI A T

Jun 15, 2020

It was very informative and beneficial for students from both medical as well as non-medical background. It is a good source of information for people suffering from sinusitis and would definitely help them managing it.

By Huong P T

Nov 29, 2018

I am a member of Otolaryngology Master Course in YDS in Vietnam. I learned many uselful things from this course with up-to-date information and basic techniques. Thank you for providing an extremely meaningful course !

By José G B

Jan 25, 2017

Excellent course, the information provided is certainly useful for anyone related to the field of health. As a medical student this course has tremendous utility, I am eager to put this knowledge into practice.

By Tarquin V

Jan 2, 2016

Great overview of the role of sinus surgery. Very well presented with good audio visual material. I would have liked a more comprehensive review of the medical reasons and workup of a chronic sinus case though!

By Francisco V F

Jan 26, 2020

Thank you very much Doctor. I'm living in Caracas, Venezuela and sometimes I had allergic sinusitis this course taught me how I can identify better these pathologies. For all this, only I can say thank you.

By Chandra P

Aug 9, 2020

I am very greatful to enrolled in the course I learned here lot it's really helpful to my career thanks for providing this valuable course for us.. Please provide the certificate so we make our CV powerful

By Abirame S

May 2, 2021

This is a really good systemic review of anatomy and principles of diagnosis and treatment including sinus surgery. A lot of good diagrams and videos facilitated learning

By Amulya C

Feb 7, 2017

This course has been designed to help everyone understand the basics of sinusitis, both acute and chronic, including the treatment. I would recommend this course for all.

By Megan H

Jun 7, 2016

Very good basic and quick overview of rhinosinusitis and treatments. Great for those who want an introductory review of the sinuses. I highly recommend this course!

By Mervic

Apr 15, 2020

I have learned a lot from this course. It helped broaden my medical knowledge, especially in the area of sinuses: its anatomy, functions, and treatment. Thank you.

By Pushpendra S

May 17, 2020

This is such a great full course by which I have improved my knowledge of rhinosinusitis . I will recommend to my colleague and friends. Thank you

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder