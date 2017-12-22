AS
May 1, 2021
This is a really good systemic review of anatomy and principles of diagnosis and treatment including sinus surgery. A lot of good diagrams and videos facilitated learning
Feb 6, 2017
This course has been designed to help everyone understand the basics of sinusitis, both acute and chronic, including the treatment. I would recommend this course for all.
By Hamidreza F•
Dec 22, 2017
A brilliant and easy-to-go discussion of rhino-sinusitis, starting off with basic anatomy, and ending up in novel therapies and surgical procedures. Highly recommended.
By Theresa H•
Aug 23, 2017
i suffer from chronic sinusitis and i wanted to get a better understanding of why i have such issues with trying to breathe and hear properly. i found this course to be very interesting, and i feel i have a better idea of my issues. It seems as if the doctors just want to pacify me with antibiotics. Now, when i go back for an appointment because the pressure gets to be too much, maybe they will look at other avenues to my problem.
The instructor for this course was Awesome!
By Sanjeev K•
Jun 2, 2016
Short and crisp course. I learnt to differentiate between acute bacterial and viral rhinosinusitis. I now appreciate that the basic pathology in chronic rhinosinusitis is inflammatory and therefore the appropriate treatment includes topical steroids and hypertonic saline irrigation. Being a family physician from a developing country, this succinct information would help me to manage my patients better.
By Shena K S•
Oct 24, 2016
as an ENT RN, i thoroughly enjoyed this course and the simplicity of the information conveyed with such practices ease. it will most definitely benefit my patients and colleagues in the future by sharing such valuable knowledge and hopefully, good progress could be made in helping patients to better understand their conditions and the available treatment options for them.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 26, 2021
One of the most complicated and nuanced topics to study in medical school otorhinolaryngology rotations, I highly appreciate the clarity provided by this offering. I think that this is a good review material for this condition, and I foresee going back to this course in the future as I prepare to see patients with such complaints and/or for the board examination.
By Michelle H H•
Apr 8, 2020
I am not a doctor of any sort but have been an EMT and was still able to understand the Instructor and content. I now understand that I cannot be a person who works at that level on other people. Very interesting perspective - where else can you see such a beautiful look inside the human sinuses.
By Maria R•
Aug 31, 2016
Excelente explicación, muy didáctico el doctor. muy buenas imágenes de tac y videos de cirugía aunque yo no soy cirujano te lleva de la mano en lo que hacen.
Pero por favor pongan subtítulos en español me costo mucho trabajo entender la semana 5 que trata de las cirugías gracias .
By Eliana M•
Feb 8, 2016
Thank you for going through the basics and differentiating the pathologies for us. As a pediatrician, we often get pushed to treat with antibiotics any little sniffle, but it is so good to ground the knowledge again and be assured we are doing the best for our patients.
Thank you.
By Elizabeth H•
Dec 30, 2015
Excellent organization. It is truly comprehensive in a sense that it covers the practical essentials from anatomy, physiology down to the clinical application and advanced approaches. It is meant to be a review as it can actually be completed within a couple hours.
By Wee F C•
Dec 8, 2020
This is an excellent course on acute and chronic rhinosinusitis. As a naturopath, I find this course useful in my work , at least I get a better understanding on the surgical management part which is very well explained by the Associate Professor, Satish Govindaraj.
By Sebastian A S V•
Dec 24, 2015
Excelent option for continous learning, speccially if you are interested in Otolaryngology. Duration is very adecuate too! It won't take long for you to acquire essential knowledge on sinusitis, that will definetely bring better care to all of your patients.
By D.•
Apr 11, 2017
Thanks for the course. Our instructor was extremely well versed on the subject and an excellent instructor... I really learned a great deal about the sinuses. Thanks again for the time spent producing the course and it meant a lot to me.
By edriel c•
Jun 6, 2017
Simplesmente excelente, carregarei esses conhecimentos para o resto da vida. O conteúdo foi muito bem trabalhado e principalmente os videos de cirurgia sinoviais do ultimo modulo! Parabéns a toda a equipe da Icahn School of Medicine!!! :D
By Pradip M•
Nov 5, 2020
The course is simple & comprehensive. The clinical features are well highlighted. the indications for Imaging studies & for laboratory markers of immune issues is also clear.
The treatment protocols are also clearly presented,
By PRANALI A T•
Jun 15, 2020
It was very informative and beneficial for students from both medical as well as non-medical background. It is a good source of information for people suffering from sinusitis and would definitely help them managing it.
By Huong P T•
Nov 29, 2018
I am a member of Otolaryngology Master Course in YDS in Vietnam. I learned many uselful things from this course with up-to-date information and basic techniques. Thank you for providing an extremely meaningful course !
By José G B•
Jan 25, 2017
Excellent course, the information provided is certainly useful for anyone related to the field of health. As a medical student this course has tremendous utility, I am eager to put this knowledge into practice.
By Tarquin V•
Jan 2, 2016
Great overview of the role of sinus surgery. Very well presented with good audio visual material. I would have liked a more comprehensive review of the medical reasons and workup of a chronic sinus case though!
By Francisco V F•
Jan 26, 2020
Thank you very much Doctor. I'm living in Caracas, Venezuela and sometimes I had allergic sinusitis this course taught me how I can identify better these pathologies. For all this, only I can say thank you.
By Chandra P•
Aug 9, 2020
I am very greatful to enrolled in the course I learned here lot it's really helpful to my career thanks for providing this valuable course for us.. Please provide the certificate so we make our CV powerful
By Abirame S•
May 2, 2021
By Megan H•
Jun 7, 2016
Very good basic and quick overview of rhinosinusitis and treatments. Great for those who want an introductory review of the sinuses. I highly recommend this course!
By Mervic•
Apr 15, 2020
I have learned a lot from this course. It helped broaden my medical knowledge, especially in the area of sinuses: its anatomy, functions, and treatment. Thank you.
By Pushpendra S•
May 17, 2020
This is such a great full course by which I have improved my knowledge of rhinosinusitis . I will recommend to my colleague and friends. Thank you