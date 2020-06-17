Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Voice Disorders: What Patients and Professionals Need to Know by Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

4.9
stars
170 ratings
41 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Voice Disorders: What Patients and Professionals Need to Know Knowledge regarding vocal production physiology and management options for voice disorders have experienced rapid growth over the past 40 years. This growth has resulted in a knowledge gap amongst patients and practitioners. Entirely new subspecialties of laryngology under otolaryngology and vocology under speech-language pathology have developed in response to this gap. This MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) is designed to educated patients, allied healthcare providers, vocal trainers/coaches, general medical practitioners and otolaryngologists. Participants will be exposed to current concepts on the physiology of voice production. These physiologic principles will be applied to speaking and performance voice production styles. Building on the knowledge of efficient voice production methods, participants will learn how vocal inefficiencies can lead to the development of voice disorders. Finally, behavioral, medical and surgical management options and indications will be presented. The course has been divided into five modules, each of which is followed by multiple choice questions: Week 1 - CME Information, Accreditation and Introduction (2 min) Week 2 - Module 1: Basic Anatomy and Physiology of the Speaking and Singing Voice (29 min. + quiz) Week 3 - Module 2: Applied Physiology (Function) (20 min. + quiz) Week 4 - Module 3: Changes in Vocal Effort and Quality (20 min. + quiz) Week 5 - Module 4: Principles of Voice Evaluation and Examination (17 min. + quiz) Week 6 - Module 5: Medical or Surgical Intervention (33 min. + quiz) Those participating in this course have the option to receive CME credit. Please review the CME Information and Accreditation prior to proceeding with the course modules. Release Date: November 29, 2017 Expiration Date: November 29, 2019 Estimated Time to Complete: 3 hours CME Fee: $30 CME Credits Offered: 3.0 CME Reviewer: Marita S. Teng, MD How to Receive CME Credit: For physicians who are interested in earning CME credits and other allied health professions who wish to receive a Verification of Attendance certificate, you must: a. Complete Signature Track (details to follow after enrolling in this course) b. Complete registration process through the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, CME Office using the following link: https://mssm.cloud-cme.com/default.aspx?EID=9&P=3000&CaseID=2 (WARNING: This course is no longer available for CME Credit.) (You will be required to pay an additional non-refundable fee of $30.00 in addition to the $49.00 fee for signature track.) c. Email an attached copy of your Verified Certificate from Coursera to the CME office at the Icahn School of Medicine at cme@mssm.edu and request your CME certificate. d. You will be provided with the instructions for downloading your CME/CE certificate. Course Planners Lynette Bobbitt Mark S. Courey, MD Lisa Chase Jill Gregory Gale Justin Paul Lawrence Erik Popil Christopher Smith Kelly Zerella Amy Zhong...

SP

Sep 12, 2020

This course was excellent! The presentations were very well done. Very easy to understand. Please offer more courses involving speech disorders and a Masters degree in Speech and Language Pathology.

GC

Aug 21, 2018

Excellent course. One of the best I've seen so far. Is very detailed information so well explained in a simple way. Wonderful physician and educator\n\nI wish for more courses like in the future!

By Suvetha,N S

Jun 17, 2020

A well organised presentation. It was informative and showcased a good interdisciplinary team work.

By Chiara D G

Mar 9, 2019

Very informative, even for a voice teacher or a singer.

By Kevin L

Jun 7, 2019

As a vocal coach I found this course very informative.

By Kerry H

Apr 27, 2020

I really enjoyed this course. Thank you.

By malaz h

May 12, 2020

excellent!

By Aedrian A

Jan 27, 2021

Similar to the other otorhinolaryngology courses offered by the institution, this short offering feels like an actual class - and in a good way. The comprehensive discussion from anatomy & physiology to pathology then to management is impressive (and visual). Dr. Courey is undoubtedly a leader in this subspecialty field with the mastery he demonstrates in the lectures. This is highly recommended for medical and speech pathology students, as well as postgraduate practitioners.

By Emily H

Aug 25, 2020

This course is incredibly well-written and covers a wide range of topics regarding voice disorders. I am hoping to go into speech and language therapy, and although this course looks at voice disorders from the viewpoint of a laryngologist, I believe it has taught me invaluable skills and provided me with information that will help me stand out in application and interview processes. Thank you.

By renuka c

Mar 17, 2020

Excellent to learn ,Very new experience where the speaker drives our interest in the Module even if we are non medical professionals.Thank you for such wonderful experience.

My request to Mark is kindly share the demonstrations of the equipment's used for a procedures. Grades are not updated in certificate.

By Shirley P

Sep 13, 2020

This course was excellent! The presentations were very well done. Very easy to understand. Please offer more courses involving speech disorders and a Masters degree in Speech and Language Pathology.

By Gillian C

Aug 22, 2018

Excellent course. One of the best I've seen so far. Is very detailed information so well explained in a simple way. Wonderful physician and educator

I wish for more courses like in the future!

By Anna R

Jan 19, 2018

The information is presented clearly and easy to understand, eventhough it is not a simple topic. I really enjoyed having a view of the vocal folds in such detail. Many thanks for this course!

By Amanda L B

Nov 27, 2021

Foi melhor que minhas aulas na faculdade, muito didático e interessante, tenho dificuldade nessa área e esse curso me ajudou demais!

By Giselle A B P

Aug 17, 2020

Me gustó mucho este curso. Muy buena explicación de la anatomía del aparato vocal y la fisiología de la voz. Todo muy interesante.

By Yasmine M

Jun 1, 2020

The course was well organised and well structured, very useful and interesting! I'm glad I took it!

By Emilien H

Apr 10, 2020

Very interesting. This course will definitely improve my practice as a vocal coach in France.

By Pol L

Nov 20, 2020

Thanks for this course I learned a lot throughout this course with a lot of information.

By Ramesh V

Sep 1, 2020

well designed with very useful information and good demonstration of surgical techniques

By Farabi S S

Sep 2, 2020

Just feeling amazing after completing this course .

Thanks ,, Mentor ....

By Beyza B

Nov 23, 2020

It was a great education.I learned a lot. Thanks for everyting.!!!

By Yasmeen F R

Sep 29, 2020

This is really a useful and informative course that one can persue

By Fernanda F M

Sep 9, 2019

Excelente curso, fue muy útil para aclara varios conceptos.

By Sofía E H S

May 31, 2020

Bunas imágenes, organización explicativa de los contenidos

By Anna U P

Nov 26, 2021

Great course and review for speech-language pathologists

By Lai W Y

Jun 27, 2021

I enjoyed the course a lot and it's very pratical!!!

By Matthew L

Apr 30, 2020

A great course. Well structured and presented.

