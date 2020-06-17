SP
Sep 12, 2020
This course was excellent! The presentations were very well done. Very easy to understand. Please offer more courses involving speech disorders and a Masters degree in Speech and Language Pathology.
GC
Aug 21, 2018
Excellent course. One of the best I've seen so far. Is very detailed information so well explained in a simple way. Wonderful physician and educator\n\nI wish for more courses like in the future!
By Suvetha,N S•
Jun 17, 2020
A well organised presentation. It was informative and showcased a good interdisciplinary team work.
By Chiara D G•
Mar 9, 2019
Very informative, even for a voice teacher or a singer.
By Kevin L•
Jun 7, 2019
As a vocal coach I found this course very informative.
By Kerry H•
Apr 27, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. Thank you.
By malaz h•
May 12, 2020
excellent!
By Aedrian A•
Jan 27, 2021
Similar to the other otorhinolaryngology courses offered by the institution, this short offering feels like an actual class - and in a good way. The comprehensive discussion from anatomy & physiology to pathology then to management is impressive (and visual). Dr. Courey is undoubtedly a leader in this subspecialty field with the mastery he demonstrates in the lectures. This is highly recommended for medical and speech pathology students, as well as postgraduate practitioners.
By Emily H•
Aug 25, 2020
This course is incredibly well-written and covers a wide range of topics regarding voice disorders. I am hoping to go into speech and language therapy, and although this course looks at voice disorders from the viewpoint of a laryngologist, I believe it has taught me invaluable skills and provided me with information that will help me stand out in application and interview processes. Thank you.
By renuka c•
Mar 17, 2020
Excellent to learn ,Very new experience where the speaker drives our interest in the Module even if we are non medical professionals.Thank you for such wonderful experience.
My request to Mark is kindly share the demonstrations of the equipment's used for a procedures. Grades are not updated in certificate.
By Shirley P•
Sep 13, 2020
By Gillian C•
Aug 22, 2018
By Anna R•
Jan 19, 2018
The information is presented clearly and easy to understand, eventhough it is not a simple topic. I really enjoyed having a view of the vocal folds in such detail. Many thanks for this course!
By Amanda L B•
Nov 27, 2021
Foi melhor que minhas aulas na faculdade, muito didático e interessante, tenho dificuldade nessa área e esse curso me ajudou demais!
By Giselle A B P•
Aug 17, 2020
Me gustó mucho este curso. Muy buena explicación de la anatomía del aparato vocal y la fisiología de la voz. Todo muy interesante.
By Yasmine M•
Jun 1, 2020
The course was well organised and well structured, very useful and interesting! I'm glad I took it!
By Emilien H•
Apr 10, 2020
Very interesting. This course will definitely improve my practice as a vocal coach in France.
By Pol L•
Nov 20, 2020
Thanks for this course I learned a lot throughout this course with a lot of information.
By Ramesh V•
Sep 1, 2020
well designed with very useful information and good demonstration of surgical techniques
By Farabi S S•
Sep 2, 2020
Just feeling amazing after completing this course .
Thanks ,, Mentor ....
By Beyza B•
Nov 23, 2020
It was a great education.I learned a lot. Thanks for everyting.!!!
By Yasmeen F R•
Sep 29, 2020
This is really a useful and informative course that one can persue
By Fernanda F M•
Sep 9, 2019
Excelente curso, fue muy útil para aclara varios conceptos.
By Sofía E H S•
May 31, 2020
Bunas imágenes, organización explicativa de los contenidos
By Anna U P•
Nov 26, 2021
Great course and review for speech-language pathologists
By Lai W Y•
Jun 27, 2021
I enjoyed the course a lot and it's very pratical!!!
By Matthew L•
Apr 30, 2020
A great course. Well structured and presented.