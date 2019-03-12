MS
Feb 4, 2022
Very informative. Clear and organized presentation. The amount of information is easy to absorb as a beginner in the subject. Very pleasent instructor, calm and clear delivery of info.
AS
Apr 19, 2020
It's very informative and precise about ear anatomy, physiology and pathology of the ear... Cochlear implants functioning is elaborated very well. Thanks you so much team Coursera.
By Peter S K•
Mar 12, 2019
nice course .. simple and very useful to my specialty.. Many thanks to Dr. Maura and Coursera for this nice gift :)
By Shavonne M•
Mar 14, 2020
It was an amazing class to sit through. Everything was explained simply and clearly. Dr. Maura Cosetti was extremely knowledgeable and made the classes very enjoyable for me. I will be watching a few videos again to make sure I understood everything. Thank you so much!!!
By Christian B•
May 10, 2020
Although this is a relatively short course, it contains a wealth of information. I would definitely recommend it to anyone who is wanting to learn more about hearing loss especially as a first course before moving into more in depth material in other courses.
By Kay D•
Nov 26, 2019
An excellent well-presented course full of useful information. It was also enjoyable which is a bit plus.
By Debbie T•
Dec 27, 2019
I work as a Newborn Hearing Screener. This course gave me valuable information regarding hearing anatomy, as well as a good working knowledge of hearing loss possible in newborns.
By Javier B E•
Nov 18, 2021
Es un curso muy interesante sobre uno de los sentidos más importantes con que cuentan los seres humanos y animales, pero es sumamente delicado a la pérdida auditiva por el congestionamiento que sufre del cerumen y de las secreciones que vierte la mucosa que tapiza los órganos de la audición y las respuestas que dan las células motrices de la corteza cerebral a la células neurosensitivas de la cóclea; unos impulsos eléctricos sensitivos van y otros regresan como impulsos eléctricos que generan el movimiento para tener el circuito completo por medio del par craneal vestíbulo-coclear. Yo veo un problema en el ángulo que se forma en el límite de la porción cartilaginosa y ósea del tubo de Eustaquio, pues es muy estrecho, son 2 milímetros que fácilmente pueden quedar obstruídos. La exposición del curso de la Directora de Implantes Cocleares es excelente, mis más sinceras ¡¡¡felicitaciones!!! Amablemente Javier Barrera Estrada
By Mr.M.V.V.S. P•
Jul 6, 2020
as an engineering teacher, I have no basic knowledge about ears, but I have a problem on my right ear that I am feeling a little pain(very mild, better to call it as sensing, little burning) and it appears sometimes.
SO finally I understood that it is due to pressure difference ar right ear and it(pressure unbalance) is due to allergy in the nose(i have sinus from last 20 years and I haven't take medicine)
By Mary J•
Apr 21, 2021
Thank you for an excellent short course. It was very informative and applicable in my career. I will endeavor to use lesson learnt in teaching clients entrusted to my care and colleagues. I am interested in taking courses on other related topics.
N.B I would be very grateful to pay for the certificate for this course . I therefore solicit your assistance in this regard.
Thank you
By Aedrian A•
Jan 26, 2021
I thoroughly enjoyed this course, and I feel like this should have been how my medical school professors taught the topics included here - completely and clearly. I will undoubtedly revisit the materials in the future when I review hearing loss and the ear anatomy & physiology for exams and clinical rotations.
By Angela B•
Apr 20, 2022
This was a very informative course. I am Hard of Hearing myself and it was interesting to learn about other hearing losses as well. I am starting my path to become an Audiologist this fall and this course has helped give me an insight to what my classes may look like.
By AIDA M T•
Apr 16, 2022
As a person with hearing loss in both ears, I found this course really helpful for me. It may help me to undestand what is really hapening with my ears and also to have a better communication with the Doctors that are treating me at this moment.
By Misbah Y•
Mar 25, 2021
I have learnt about ear anatomy, types of hearing loss and the treatments. its really adds to my knowledge about hearing loss. As I have acute otitis media, I wanted to know about these details and this course really helps me.
By Juan M R G•
Oct 19, 2021
El curso cubre de manera simplificada todos los aspectos importantes acerca del funcionamiento de la audicion y los problemas que pueden afectarle. Las diapositivas y las explicaciones son excelentes.
By Пепельжи С П•
Feb 24, 2021
Отличный вводный курс. В сжатой форме подаются основные необходимые сведения об анатомии уха и причинах возможных проблем со слухом. В последнем модуле лоббирование кохлеарной имплантации :)
By Alvaro D C•
Aug 12, 2020
It seemed like a very good introduction to hearing loss. It is a very broad topic and allows you to see various problems from their origin to treatment in a general and understandable way.
By Pieter C•
Mar 2, 2021
As a person that has hearing loss, I found this course helpful in understanding why and how it happens. I have hissing which goes away when I put the hearing aids in.
By Rukiya M•
May 31, 2021
Well selected Topic, the contents are easy to read and understand. No complicated words so far. Outstanding Lecturer . Congratulations. You made us proud . Thank you
By Daniel F P•
Apr 12, 2020
Muy interesante, bien estructurado y perfectamente explicado. Muy esclarecedor sobre los diferentes tipos de pérdida auditiva, así como sus causas y tratamiento.
By Jefry X M Q•
Jul 27, 2020
Excellent course, on a subject of the utmost importantce such as hearing loss. Thank you for the opportunity to learn from Dr. Cosetti, an excellent profesor.
By Abdulaziz A•
Apr 28, 2021
amazing, easy, and has just the right amount of content (not too little and not too much) it can easily be done by a veteran procrastinator like my self. :)
By Hiba H•
Jul 21, 2021
كانت دوره ممتازه وارجوا زياده دورات السمع وتنزيل ك تخصص للاستفاده منه للعمل بالنسبه للشهاده ح اطلبها اول الشهر لظروف العمل وعدم توفر كامل المبلغ وشكرا 💕
By Lara D G•
Apr 15, 2020
Short and sweet, very informative. Would appreciate a longer version of the course though it is convenient for people with not a lot of time.
By Pedro A•
Jan 23, 2022
Great course! I loved the fact that it was explained in a way that anyone (even a person without a scientific background) can understand.