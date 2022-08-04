Black performance and social activism have been a model for protest globally. It has enriched and activated cries for justice in multiple contexts. This course will help you expand your understanding of Black performance as social protest and its active effects on performance and protest today.
Black Performance as Social ProtestUniversity of Michigan
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Slavery and The Whip
5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 15 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete
Jim Crow and The Noose
6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Civil Rights and The Fist
4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete
Black Lives Matter and The Baton
5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
