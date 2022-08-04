About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English
University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Slavery and The Whip

Jim Crow and The Noose

Civil Rights and The Fist

Black Lives Matter and The Baton

