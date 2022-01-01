- Data Collection
Survey Data Collection and Analytics Specialization
Collect and analyze data, and communicate results. Learn to collect quality data and conduct insightful data analysis in six courses.
Framework for Data Collection and Analysis
Este curso te proporcionará una visión general de los productos de datos existentes y una buena comprensión del panorama de recopilación de datos. Con la ayuda de varios ejemplos, aprenderás cómo identificar qué fuentes de datos probablemente coincidan con tu pregunta de investigación, cómo convertir tu pregunta de investigación en piezas medibles y cómo pensar en un plan de análisis. Además, este curso te proporcionará un marco general que no solo te permitirá comprender cada paso requerido para una recopilación y un análisis de datos exitosos, sino que también te ayudará a identificar los errores asociados con diferentes fuentes de datos. Aprenderás algunas métricas para cuantificar cada error potencial y, por lo tanto, tendrás herramientas disponibles para describir la calidad de una fuente de datos. Finalmente, presentaremos diferentes esfuerzos de recopilación de datos a gran escala realizados por agencias gubernamentales y del sector privado, y revisaremos los conceptos aprendidos a través de estos ejemplos. Este curso es adecuado tanto para principiantes como para aquellos que conocen una fuente de datos en particular, pero no otras, y buscan un marco general para evaluar productos de datos.
Data Collection: Online, Telephone and Face-to-face
This course presents research conducted to increase our understanding of how data collection decisions affect survey errors. This is not a “how–to-do-it” course on data collection, but instead reviews the literature on survey design decisions and data quality in order to sensitize learners to how alternative survey designs might impact the data obtained from those surveys.
Questionnaire Design for Social Surveys
This course will cover the basic elements of designing and evaluating questionnaires. We will review the process of responding to questions, challenges and options for asking questions about behavioral frequencies, practical techniques for evaluating questions, mode specific questionnaire characteristics, and review methods of standardized and conversational interviewing.
Sampling People, Networks and Records
Good data collection is built on good samples. But the samples can be chosen in many ways. Samples can be haphazard or convenient selections of persons, or records, or networks, or other units, but one questions the quality of such samples, especially what these selection methods mean for drawing good conclusions about a population after data collection and analysis is done. Samples can be more carefully selected based on a researcher’s judgment, but one then questions whether that judgment can be biased by personal factors. Samples can also be draw in statistically rigorous and careful ways, using random selection and control methods to provide sound representation and cost control. It is these last kinds of samples that will be discussed in this course. We will examine simple random sampling that can be used for sampling persons or records, cluster sampling that can be used to sample groups of persons or records or networks, stratification which can be applied to simple random and cluster samples, systematic selection, and stratified multistage samples. The course concludes with a brief overview of how to estimate and summarize the uncertainty of randomized sampling.
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
