Dr. Richard L. Valliant is a Research Professor at the University of Michigan and the Joint Program for Survey Methodology at the University of Maryland. He has over 40 years of experience in survey sampling, estimation theory, and statistical computing. He was formerly an Associate Director at Westat and a mathematical statistician with the Bureau of Labor Statistics. He has a range of applied experience in survey estimation and sample design on a variety of establishment and household surveys. He is also a Fellow of the American Statistical Association and has been an editor of several statistical journals.