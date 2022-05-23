About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 8 in the
Frontend Development using React Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Build React functional components and create reusable and testable stateful logic using React Hooks

Skills you will gain

  • React Hooks
  • React Hooks testing library
Offered by

NIIT StackRoute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Build React Components using Functions and React Hooks

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Test Custom Hooks Using React Hooks Testing Library

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Frontend Development using React Specialization

Frontend Development using React

