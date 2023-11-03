Scrimba
Building Reusable React
Building Reusable React

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Cassidy Williams

Cassidy Williams

Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Learn the fundamentals of reusable React, with a focus on props, custom hooks and custom events.

What's included

1 quiz4 plugins

Learn about controlled components, examine state in class vs functional components, and find out how to wield the useRef hook as you build an interactive form.

What's included

1 quiz9 plugins

Learn the basics of reducers in React, compare the useState and useReduce hooks, and investigate custom hooks.

What's included

1 quiz8 plugins

Learn how to utilize compound components and how they can replace props as you wrap up the Reusable React course.

What's included

1 quiz10 plugins

Cassidy Williams
Scrimba
2 Courses110 learners

