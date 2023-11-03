Looking to learn how to create a component library for your team using Javascript and React? This course will teach you enough controlled components, refs, reducers and compound components to get your custom library off the ground.
Building Reusable React
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
4 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Learn the fundamentals of reusable React, with a focus on props, custom hooks and custom events.
What's included
1 quiz4 plugins
Learn about controlled components, examine state in class vs functional components, and find out how to wield the useRef hook as you build an interactive form.
What's included
1 quiz9 plugins
Learn the basics of reducers in React, compare the useState and useReduce hooks, and investigate custom hooks.
What's included
1 quiz8 plugins
Learn how to utilize compound components and how they can replace props as you wrap up the Reusable React course.
What's included
1 quiz10 plugins
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.