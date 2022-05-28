About this Course

3,421 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 8 in the
Frontend Development using React Specialization
Intermediate Level

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop an attractive, responsive UI and a seamless UX with swift navigable views using React Class components

Skills you will gain

  • Jest
  • JSX
  • React (Web Framework)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 8 in the
Frontend Development using React Specialization
Intermediate Level

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

NIIT StackRoute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Get Started with React Fundamentals

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Build Stateful Components using React

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Break the UI into a Component Hierarchy

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Manage Application State using Life Cycle Methods

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Frontend Development using React Specialization

Frontend Development using React

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder