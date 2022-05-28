A frontend application is expected to have an attractive, responsive UI and a seamless UX with swift navigable views. Single Page Applications (SPAs) fulfill these expectations as they are lighter and efficient. React, a popular JavaScript library is used for developing complex user interfaces for single page applications (SPAs). Facebook, Instagram, Netflix, Airbnb etc., are some of the famous websites that use React.
This course is part of the Frontend Development using React Specialization
Develop an attractive, responsive UI and a seamless UX with swift navigable views using React Class components
- Jest
- JSX
- React (Web Framework)
NIIT StackRoute
Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in 30 countries worldwide. NIIT’s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes bespoke curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Get Started with React Fundamentals
React element is the fundamental building block used for developing React SPAs. As a developer, you will be expected to create the stateless functional components of React using the React elements. In this learning sprint, you will explore the techniques used to render React elements conditionally, along with the techniques used to render multiple components. Hands-on practice provided during this learning sprint will enable you to add React to the existing websites and create functional components using the React elements.
Build Stateful Components using React
Interactive React web pages require stateful components to manage their own state which can be even pass down to its child components using props. As a developer, you will be required to create stateful components to accept user inputs, to add elements which are interactive and fetch data before rendering.
Break the UI into a Component Hierarchy
Single Page Applications created on component-based-approach scales well as the components can be reused. While developing an SPA, the first step is to identify components and build its hierarchy. As a front-end developer, you will be required to identify and create reusable components for the React web application. In this learning sprint, you will explore the principles required to break down a user interface into a component hierarchy. You will also learn how to share data between multiple components. Hands-on practice will help you to acquire skills to create React projects quickly using the create-react-app tool which offers a modern build setup with no configuration.
Manage Application State using Life Cycle Methods
State management is a complex process that requires clear understanding of a component’s life cycle. To efficiently manage state at various phases in the life of component, a front-end developer is expected to have skills to work effortlessly with the life cycle methods of the React component.
About the Frontend Development using React Specialization
If innovation and creativity in technology attracts you and developing impressive webpages are your passion, then this specialization is for you.
