Introduction to HTML
1,918 ratings
27,069 already enrolled
Use a text editor to create, edit, and save files.
Generate a simple webpage using HTML code.
Demonstrate the web development process using a text editor and browser.
In this project, you will develop an HTML resource sheet and a very basic sample webpage. You will use a text editor called Notepad++ to write your code, and the Chrome browser to display the resulting webpage. You will learn how to add content to your webpage using the basic content elements. While gaining experience with the Notepad++ editor, you will build an HTML resource webpage. You will use and include common HTML tags and elements and learn what each does to help present your document in a web browser. This course starts at the beginning with HTML; and it will prepare you for the next steps in your Web Development journey, and for future courses where you can expand your knowledge of HTML elements, and learn to apply cascading style sheets. HTML is a gateway skill to more advanced competencies required for Web Development. There is a high demand for developers who understand front-end languages, like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Learning to manually code with HTML instead of turning to a WYSIWYG editor will allow you to better understand the ins and outs of web development. Coding always gives you more control over the final product—in this case a webpage. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Html
Web Page
Web Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Notepad++ Overview
HTML Overview
Content Tags
HTML Lists
Formatting
by AKJul 15, 2020
This is a great way for us to get a basic idea about HTML. It doubled as a HTML refresher for me, but even absolute beginners can handle this job better.
by BDAug 6, 2020
It was amazing course and i have learnt basics of HTML. Thank you Judy Richardson Mam and Melissa AI-Shaer For this amazing course.
by VNJun 28, 2020
This course is Excellent for beginner because the course gives a good idea about starting web page development.................
by LOJul 9, 2020
Well explained and straight to the point. Very basic contents, but in line with expectations. The split-screen UI needs some tweaks, but is usable overall.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.