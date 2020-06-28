Introduction to HTML

In this Guided Project, you will:

Use a text editor to create, edit, and save files.

Generate a simple webpage using HTML code.

Demonstrate the web development process using a text editor and browser.

In this project, you will develop an HTML resource sheet and a very basic sample webpage. You will use a text editor called Notepad++ to write your code, and the Chrome browser to display the resulting webpage. You will learn how to add content to your webpage using the basic content elements. While gaining experience with the Notepad++ editor, you will build an HTML resource webpage. You will use and include common HTML tags and elements and learn what each does to help present your document in a web browser. This course starts at the beginning with HTML; and it will prepare you for the next steps in your Web Development journey, and for future courses where you can expand your knowledge of HTML elements, and learn to apply cascading style sheets. HTML is a gateway skill to more advanced competencies required for Web Development. There is a high demand for developers who understand front-end languages, like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Learning to manually code with HTML instead of turning to a WYSIWYG editor will allow you to better understand the ins and outs of web development. Coding always gives you more control over the final product—in this case a webpage. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Html

  • Web Page

  • Web Development

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Notepad++ Overview

  2. HTML Overview

  3. Content Tags

  4. HTML Lists

  5. Formatting

Frequently Asked Questions

