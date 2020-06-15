Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to HTML by Coursera Project Network
4.6
stars
1,918 ratings
•
388 reviews
About the Course
In this project, you will develop an HTML resource sheet and a very basic sample webpage. You will use a text editor called Notepad++ to write your code, and the Chrome browser to display the resulting webpage.
You will learn how to add content to your webpage using the basic content elements. While gaining experience with the Notepad++ editor, you will build an HTML resource webpage. You will use and include common HTML tags and elements and learn what each does to help present your document in a web browser. This course starts at the beginning with HTML; and it will prepare you for the next steps in your Web Development journey, and for future courses where you can expand your knowledge of HTML elements, and learn to apply cascading style sheets.
HTML is a gateway skill to more advanced competencies required for Web Development. There is a high demand for developers who understand front-end languages, like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Learning to manually code with HTML instead of turning to a WYSIWYG editor will allow you to better understand the ins and outs of web development. Coding always gives you more control over the final product—in this case a webpage.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
AA
Jun 14, 2020
This is a very basic course on web development, especially on HTML.\n\nIt will be of no use to those who already know something about HTML.\n\nAlthough lecturer was perfect in dealing with her job.
SH
Jul 5, 2020
Simple and easy to follow through. Beginner friendly. Only suggestion is to add a reference sheet of the tags learnt with the course since the programme closes after the lessons.