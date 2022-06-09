Web Developer Salary: 2022 Guide

Web development is a high-demand skill in today’s workplace. Learn more about the role and the average income for a web developer and what it takes to get a web development job to decide if this career is a good match for you.
Web developers design and create websites. They often oversee a site’s performance, maintenance, and capacity.
Web developer responsibilities can include:
Creating site content
Designing the look and feel, or user interface (UI), of a site
Creating a smooth and intuitive user experience (UX)
Building and coding the structure of a site
Testing site functionalities
There are three different types of web developers: front-end developers, back-end developers, and full-stack developers. Back-end developers create and code the foundational structure and functionality of a website, while front-end developers design the look and feel of the website that visitors experience. Full-stack developers combine these skill sets to work on any aspect of a website’s design and functionality.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects 13 percent job growth for web developers and digital designers through 2030 [1]. Understanding what you can expect to earn through this dynamic career may help you determine if a web development career is the right path for you.
Read more: What Does a Web Developer Do (and How Do I Become One)?
The average total annual pay for web developers in the US is $104,080, according to Glassdoor [2]. Many factors can influence salaries, such as skill set, location, cost of living, and level of experience.
New web developers will usually make less than experienced professionals, while those with additional certifications or education will make more. There are many steps you can take to build knowledge and expertise and earn the salary you desire.
Web developers must know how to code. Programming languages such as HTML, JavaScript, Python, or Ruby are common depending on whether you are doing front-end or back-end development. You can build your programming knowledge and display your expertise with Professional Certificates and an associate degree. You don’t necessarily need a bachelor’s degree to work as a web developer, but those with a post-secondary degree tend to earn higher salaries. Also, some companies may look for web developers with degrees in specific fields, such as computer science or programming.
Bachelor’s degrees can also position web developers to work in managerial roles and earn additional income. For example, computer and information system managers earn an annual median salary of $159,010, according to the BLS [3].
For many who are starting to look for a web development job, learning the basics is an important step. Online specialization courses can begin the educational journey. The University of Michigan offers Web Design for Everybody: Basics of Web Development & Coding Specialization, while Johns Hopkins University offers HTML, CSS, and JavaScript for Web Developers.
specialization
Learn to Design and Create Websites. Build a responsive and accessible web portfolio using HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript
4.8
(23,025 ratings)
248,618 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Web Development, Cascading Style Sheets (CCS), Html5, JavaScript, Responsive Web Design, Web Design, Web Accessibility, Html, Style Sheets, Document Object Model (DOM), Bootstrap (Front-End Framework)
course
Do you realize that the only functionality of a web application that the user directly interacts with is through the web page? Implement it poorly and, to ...
4.7
(13,758 ratings)
745,728 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Html, JavaScript, Css Frameworks, Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Web developers can qualify for more specialized jobs—and earn better salaries—by mastering specific skills used in complex online projects. These skills are often ever-changing, and successful web developers consider lifelong learning an important part of their career path.
Job descriptions often include the specific skills that employers seek. Here is a list of skills that could benefit your salary:
Backbone.js
Angular
Node.js
React
Java
Many online courses are available to build skills and earn Professional Certificates. For example, IBM’s Full Stack Cloud Developer Professional Certificate and the Google UX Design Professional Certificate.
professional certificate
Kickstart your career in application development. Master Cloud Native and Full Stack Development using hands-on projects involving HTML, JavaScript, Node.js, Python, Django, Containers, Microservices and more. No prior experience required.
4.5
(1,493 ratings)
5,183 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 14 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Cloud Computing, Cascading Style Sheets (CCS), Html, Git (Software), JavaScript, Cloud Applications, Distributed Version Control (DRCS), open source, Version Control Systems, Github, NoSQL, Cloud Infrastructure, Json, React (Web Framework), Node.Js, IBM Cloud, Kubernetes, Docker, Containers, Openshift, Data Science, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Application development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Django (Web Framework), Database (DBMS), SQL, Serverless Computing, Microservices, Function As A Service, Web Application
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in UX design. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(33,843 ratings)
453,169 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
User Experience (UX), UX Research, Wireframe, Prototype, User Experience Design (UXD), Usability Testing, mockup, Figma, Adobe XD, UX design jobs
As a web developer, every project is an opportunity to grow your portfolio and gain experience. In time, this can result in higher pay. Glassdoor estimates the average total pay for three main levels of expertise as follows [2]:
1. Median Entry-Level Web Developer Salary (1-3 years:) $111,946
Range: $67,000 to $257,000
2. Median Intermediate Web Developer Salary (4-6 years:) $113,927
Range: $71,000 to $237,000
3. Median Senior Web Developer Salary (7-9 years:) $116,767
Range: $76,000 to $221,000
As you gain expertise and experience as a web developer, your career path will likely lead you to new opportunities. Different positions held by web developers have different average salaries. For example:
PHP developer: $107,924
Java developer: $106,528
Front-end developer: $100,356
Full-stack developer: $106,857
Back-end developer: $115,387
*All salary data is sourced from Glassdoor (June 2022)
About 18 percent of web developers are self-employed [4]. They have the freedom to set their rates and select their projects. But the vast majority of web developers work for companies of varying sizes and industries.
Sometimes, the smaller the company, the less it can pay its employees. Larger companies often have the means to offer bonuses, profit sharing, and commission on top of base salaries. They may also provide additional benefits to compete for the best web developers in today’s marketplace.
Web developers can find employment in many fields since nearly every industry requires an online presence for success. But some industries employ more web developers—and the pay rate can vary based on which industry you choose.
The most popular industries for employment, along with the average salary, are:
Computer systems design: $75,450
Publishing companies: $123,870
Management, scientific, and technical consulting services: $70,790
Advertising, marketing, and public relations: $71,930 [5]
Due to cost of living variations and industry hubs, salaries vary by city. The highest-paid web developers live in:
New York, NY, with an average base salary of $96,173
Los Angeles, CA, with an average base salary of $93,518
Atlanta, GA, with an average base salary of $88,268
Portland, OR, with an average base salary of $78,303
Austin, TX, with an average base salary of $75,223
Houston, TX, with an average base salary of $72,200
St. Louis, MO, with an average base salary of $85,144
Orlando, FL, with an average base salary of $70,851
Jacksonville, FL, with an average base salary of $62,986 [6]
Web developers can also expect variations in salary based on the company that’s hiring. For example, Tata Consultancy Services offers an average salary of $78,660 a year, while Wells Fargo offers an average salary of $111,059 a year. Google pays an average of $84,302 a year, while Amazon pays web developers an average of $100,000 a year [2].
Some companies also offer commission, enhanced benefits packages, and other perks. Consider health care benefits, retirement packages, and the ability to work remotely in your salary negotiations.
Just as the type of position can determine the salary of a web developer, so can a job title. Review the average salaries of the following job titles as an example:
Entry-level web developer: $87,437
Junior web developer: $92,374
Web developer: $104,080
Senior web developer: $124,274 [2]
If you’re ready to embark on a career as a web developer, you’ll want to start mastering the skills employers and clients look for. Many professionals begin their education with the help of online courses. Meta offers Professional Certificates for both front-end and back-end web development. Learn key technical skills and relevant programming systems, build a portfolio, and gain exclusive access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board on completion.
professional certificate
Launch your career as a back-end developer. Learn in-demand technical skills and earn a career credential from Meta. Go from beginner to job-ready in 5 months or less. No degree or experience required to get started.
29 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cloud Hosting, Application Programming Interfaces (API), Python Programming, Data Structure, Computer Programming, Django (Web Framework), Html And Css, Front-End Web Development, User Interface, Web Development
professional certificate
Launch your career as a front-end developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
19 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS), Html, UI/UX design, React, JavaScript, Html And Css, Front-End Web Development, User Interface, Web Development, Test-Driven Development, Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), Debugging, React (Web Framework), Web Application, Application development, Web Design, User Experience (UX), Accessibility
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Web Developers and Digital Designers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/web-developers.htm#tab-1.” Accessed June 3, 2022.
Glassdoor. “How much does a Web Developer make?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-web-developer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,16.htm.” Accessed June 3, 2022.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Computer and Information System Managers, Summary, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/computer-and-information-systems-managers.htm.” Accessed June 3, 2022.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Web Developers and Digital Designers, Work Environment, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/web-developers.htm#tab-3.” Accessed June 3, 2022.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Web Developers and Digital Designers, Pay, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/web-developers.htm#tab-5.” Accessed June 3, 2022.
Indeed. “Web Developer Salary In United States, https://www.indeed.com/career/web-developer/salaries." June 3, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.