Learners who complete the course will:
- gain an understanding of different business models - learn strategies for naming their business - create customer personas - create their brand identity - create their Unique Value Proposition and learn how to make their business stand out from their competitors - know every step needed to build their website including best practices - production do's and don'ts for copywriting, photography and video - have a pre-launch checklist and website maintenance - gain foundational knowledge of marketing and pr - create a Pitch Deck about their business that they can deliver to potential partners and investors