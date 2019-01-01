Profile

Joan Decollibus

Instructor

Bio

A proven integrated marketer, Joan Decollibus has been advising brands and agencies on how to succeed in the digital age for more than 20 years. Her passion for building great cross-functional teams is a driving force for her reputation as an effective and energizing leader for corporate and start-up environments. Ms. Decollibus brings her expertise for brand building to online marketing course instruction at FIT in New York City. In 2017, Joan returned to her design roots and founded Ruffina.NYC, an e-commerce start-up for pets’ fashion. Ruffina.NYC brings together Joan’s talents, experience and love for design and building a brand from the ground up. A committed philanthropist, Joan is dedicated to finding a cure for cancer. As captain of Team Cyclicious, riding their 19th Pan Mass Challenge this coming year, Joan has collectively raised more than $500,000 for the Dana Farber Cancer Research Institute.

Courses

Launch Your Online Business

