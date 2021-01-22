TR
Apr 4, 2022
It gives you the tools and knowledge you need from start to finish on starting your business. There are many things that this course claified that I had only started to stracth the surface of .
Feb 15, 2022
Waw, guys this is super fantastic course for me as a young entrapreneur. i got exactly all the info i need to establish.\n\nthis is indeed a springfield for Young and new entrepreneurs
By David W•
Jan 22, 2021
Wonderful course. Covers the whole process of starting an online business. Even as an experienced person in this area, I learned a lot from this coure. This course helped to complete the gaps in my knowledge, and inspired me to start a business.
By Omodiaogbe S•
Jan 25, 2021
Great course! Highly engaging, all aspects of the course were well covered, and the reading material were very insightful
By Annika L•
Jun 2, 2021
The instructor is excellent and very clear. The course is set up in a logical order and to the point. I have years of experience with running a business, but needed to brush off some online skills. The Powerpoint set up is good and useful even if I don't personally like Powerpoint.
The only negative I found was the video clips with the girls chatting about their businesses. I could not listen to them because it was all mumbo jumbo and every other word was "like" and "you know" and uhmm without any substance. It would be nice if people would speak clearly with a real message if they are included in a course.
By Merlinda C•
Nov 25, 2021
This course is well put together, extremely insightful and informative. I enjoyed this course from beginning to end. I learnt a lot of things that I did not know when it comes to launching an online business, it is a very indebt course. I definitely encourage anyone looking to open a business especially online to try this course.
By Padre T M•
Nov 21, 2021
Starting this course with a blank canvass was daunting. Though I new it was absolutely necessary to acquire the knowledge to progress my online business. I can confidently say that on completion of the course ,I have now have become a competent individual, using the tools to operate my online business effectively. Thank you
By Marco R•
Dec 31, 2021
Very detailed, step by step guide from the beginning of an idea to the launch and post-launch work a business requires, this helped me trace a path to follow with my business idea that I am still working on today, I appreciate and admire the effort from Joan and I wish her the best of the best
By Julie S•
Jun 3, 2021
This was an excellent course. It talked about the what and why, and most helpful was the how. The provided resources to use for my own business are and will continue to be used as a regular part of managing the business. I also appreciated the real-life examples.
By Vietnam A•
Feb 27, 2022
Step by step to launch your online business with really hand-on experience and real example of business. I would recommend you to take it if you are going to do business online.
By Nubia E•
Jun 11, 2021
I loved this course! I have learned a lot, thank you for sharing this key information and guide us step by step to get everything done and debut in e-commerce. Great job Joan!
By Sayan B•
Sep 6, 2021
This course enlightens you on how to start an online business from scratch and what measures need to be taken during the journey to scale-up your business and brand.
By Amit P•
Jun 29, 2021
Very well prepared course. It is the first step toward the start of new opportunities. Makes you desire to learn more and be the number one. Thank you very much.
By Nicole C•
Jul 19, 2021
Beautifully structured and well supported with documentation to start me off. I plan to review all the steps when getting closer to launching my business idea.
By Nader B•
Jul 22, 2021
It was a great course and meet my all needs as I was seeking to it. It generates vital needs you have well aware of them to launch an online business.
By Chandramouli A•
May 14, 2021
So short a lesson yet so engaging and holistic with the course material. What a way to learn! Had a swell time enrolling and completing this project!
By Joypratip S•
Dec 18, 2021
Brilliant for anyone looking to start his own ecom business. Simple and most effective. Very relevant for USA based ecommerce entrepreneurs.
By Assel L•
Nov 25, 2021
The course is excellent, very well organised, clear and easy to follow. The instructor is simply the best I've experienced on my career.
By Kecia K•
Mar 1, 2021
This Course was very helpful and informative. The skills that I have learned I know that it will be helpful while working my business.
By Rayona P•
Jul 17, 2021
This course provided wonderfull paced, consise insight with plenty of templates to start an online business with great structure
By anthony w•
Jan 4, 2022
I have enjoyed this course even still dont get it all, but it's best and suitable course for open the bussiness
By Jessy W•
Mar 2, 2022
Highly practical. Would recommend to everyone starting their first business/venture!
By Jing•
Aug 4, 2021
Thank you. This is a great guide for people looking to launch an online business.
By Tynisha F•
Feb 28, 2021
Excellent course!
By Karen T•
Jun 25, 2021
It was very helpful. The only reason I did not give it a 5 star rating was that it is solely focused on American market and resources in USA and I live in Canada. Over all great info.
Cheers
Karen