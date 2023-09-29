Starweaver
Launching Your Online Business: Strategies for Success
Launching Your Online Business: Strategies for Success

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Hector Sandoval

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop a robust business plan tailored to the unique demands of online enterprises.

  • Assess and choose the most suitable business model for their digital ventures.

  • Implement pragmatic digital marketing tactics to augment visibility and drive sales.

  • Proficiently handle essential online operations, including payment processing, shipping logistics, and customer service.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course covers practical and fundamental steps to convert business aspirations into digital reality. We present a roadmap to launch a thriving online business. The course includes essential business planning, basic online operations, and fundamentals of digital marketing. Learners will understand the process of creating a compelling business model to manage e-commerce platforms and customer support.

What's included

22 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

10 Courses21,868 learners

Offered by

