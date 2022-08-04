The GetVirtual (GV) online training series teaches future entrepreneurs how to launch their first online business by providing step-by-step guidance for launching a website, building a logo and understanding the basics of online social media marketing. Course participants will gain access to GV's project management templates designed to support basic business transactions from initial client intake to invoicing. Through a sequence of activities, videos and readings, GetVirtual lessons build business IQ as well as the entrepreneurial and leadership mindsets essential to small business owners. Learners will leave the course with a customer ready website, logo and a treasure trove of customizable business templates designed to forge a successful, professional relationship with new customers.
GetVirtual: How to Launch Your Online Business
About this Course
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Getting to Know Yourself as a Business Partner
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Professional Profiles
3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
So, you Wanna Talk Business?
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings
3 hours to complete
Project Management and Close Out
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
