Nada Miljkovic is an educator, founder, community builder, and artist. Currently, she is the Interim Managing Director of UCSC’s Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurial Development and Faculty Instructor. She develops courses and teaches on a wide range of subjects from ethics, entrepreneurship, to digital storytelling. Nada is the co-founder and CEO of GetVirtual and founder of Artist on Art, LLC. She is the President of several Bay Area Nonprofit Boards; the Arts Council of Santa Cruz County, United Services Agency, Inc., and E.A.R.T.H. Lab, SF. She lives in Santa Cruz, California, with her family. You can see more about Nada’s background on LinkedIn. Links: https://www.getvirtual.org/ https://www.artscouncilsc.org/ https://earthlabsf.org/