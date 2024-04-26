What Does a Supply Chain Manager Do? (And How to Become One)
Supply chain managers work to ensure efficient, cost-effective production and shipping timelines. This career guide provides insights into this high-growth job.
October 31, 2022
Article
As an advanced supply chain analyst, you’ll lead supply chain management and operations, handling complex data analysis and problem solving. Check out the resources below to develop the skills to advance as a supply chain analyst.
Advanced supply chain analysts deepen their expertise in supply chain analytics and begin to take on managerial responsibilities. By developing their ability to reduce costs and time for inventory and operations, they can advance into higher positions.
Furthering your career as a supply chain analyst can mean transitioning to a supply chain manager, who oversees the entire supply chain and leads teams toward effective business strategy. You might take on more complex projects, mentor junior-level employees, and use artificial intelligence in software to achieve efficiency.
Advance your supply chain analyst career with these resources:
What Does a Supply Chain Manager Do? (And How to Become One)
Senior supply chain analysts make an average annual base salary of $81,481, according to Glassdoor. These roles typically require three to five years of experience. Salaries only go up as you advance, so a supply chain manager makes an average base salary of $90,664**. Glassdoor. “Senior Supply Chain Analyst Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/senior-supply-chain-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,27.htm.” Accessed February 6, 2024. **Glassdoor. “Supply Chain Manager Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/supply-chain-manager-salary-SRCH_KO0,20.htm.” Accessed February 6, 2024.
At all levels, supply chain analysts come up with ways to improve the supply chain process, to achieve cost savings and timely deliveries. Senior supply chain analysts tackle more advanced problems and use software, machine learning, statistics, and business intelligence, to transform insights into business recommendations. They may take on mentoring and leadership opportunities to move into a manager role.
To advance into senior supply chain analyst roles, you’ll want to demonstrate strong skills in quantitative data analysis, problem solving, and project management. As you gain expertise through work experience and education, continue to build your leadership skills. Many who start as analysts can advance into manager roles.