What Is Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)?

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is software developed to manage and optimize business operations and processes. Learn all about ERP, its benefits, and whether it’s right for your business.
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is software that helps businesses manage day-to-day operations such as inventory management or accounting. ERP can be beneficial for your organization because it acts as a centralized database that cross-functional teams can access for their specific needs.
Popular examples of ERP include Systems Analysis and Program Development (more commonly known as SAP), Oracle ERP, and Microsoft Dynamics 365.
While big companies have long used ERP to manage their processes, more and more small businesses are also adopting ERP to maintain efficiency and sustainable growth.
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is software, tools, and technology used to manage daily business operations and automate processes such as accounting, supply chain, manufacturing, managing projects, and more. ERP systems have different modules that perform these functions.
ERP streamlines and integrates all of a company’s data into one database system, so data can be saved and accessed in one place. These software systems automate tedious, time-consuming tasks to save companies time and money.
For a more in-depth look at enterprise resource planning, watch this video:
Origins of ERP
As early as the 1960s, businesses started using computers for their accounting and finance solutions [1]. When the manufacturing industry started booming in the 1980s, new software was invented to integrate all of these processes in one place. In the 1990s, ERP was introduced, combining accounting, finance, sales, manufacturing, inventory, human resources, and project management.
Cloud ERP software emerged in the early 2000s, and today, machine learning and other supplemental technologies are helping companies run even more efficiently to measure up against the competition.
If companies need to use seven different systems to automate their workflow and production, then employees need to learn (and toggle between) multiple software tools just to get a simple task done.
ERP provides a central database system that streamlines all that data and planning in one place. Modules might include:
Supply chain management
Inventory management
Project management
Human resources
Warehouse management
Finance and accounting
Risk management
Sales orders and planning
Business intelligence
Data analytics
Research and development
ERP software can benefit most industries, because a majority of organizations require the use of systems to help manage their operations. The following are examples of industries that have many moving parts, and especially benefit from ERP:
Manufacturing
Healthcare
E-commerce businesses
Construction
Transport and logistics
Food and beverage
Hospitality
Telecommunications
Media and entertainment
Non-profit organizations
Government
There are several career paths that utilize ERP software as a part of their role. Here’s a look at four of them.
Data architect: A data architect is often in charge of implementing data and information architecture in an ERP. These individuals are adept at systems engineering and architecture and applying these to data strategy operations. A cloud architect is similar, but with expertise in cloud-based ERP systems.
Business analyst: A business analyst is responsible for solving internal problems, so they will implement strategies to improve business operations, including the use of ERP systems and tools. If a company is already using ERP, an ERP operations analyst may be hired to advise staff on developing new workflows to optimize operational capacity.
Database administrator: A database administrator focused on ERP will help a particular team with technical support and maintenance for their ERP system. This role might focus on the ERP system as a whole, or a specific module supporting the procurement team, for example. Using SQL, the database administrator might optimize procedures, objects, and functions within the system.
Project manager: A project manager (or technical project manager) that focuses on ERP helps teams or organizations manage the implementation or enhancement of using ERP systems. They understand deeply the various applications of ERP software and help coach employees toward their goals by boosting productivity and organization.
Overall, enterprise resource planning helps organizations save time and money. Here are some main advantages of ERP:
Save time and money: ERP software tools help businesses plan, forecast, and operate faster, so that they can expand and gain profitability.
Automate processes: Automating an organization’s processes gets rid of redundant and inefficient workflows. This improves productivity and creates space for growth and innovation.
Centralized system: With management systems (modules) for all departments in one place, teams can easily access data across the organization. Reporting is streamlined and accessible by all.
Secure, accurate data: Not only is data secure on the database system, and much more accurate than if it was input manually, it is also available in real-time. Data, such as procurement or sales, can be tracked and monitored. Reports can be generated immediately, which is useful for planning, forecasting, budgeting, and communicating insights to shareholders and teams.
Cloud-based accessibility: Most ERP systems are now cloud-based, or at least have the option of being accessible on a cloud, so that teams can access them anytime, anywhere.
Collaboration and knowledge sharing: ERP helps integrate all teams, which enables collaboration and sharing of knowledge across the organization. Companies can grant organization-wide access, and this visibility contributes to workplace cohesion and harmony.
Are you ready to dive into enterprise resource planning? Learning ERP and becoming familiar with different tools can help you land a fulfilling career in technical, cloud-based operations and strategy.
The highly-rated Information Systems Specialization from the University of Minnesota offers the opportunity to learn the frameworks needed to implement and integrate ERP into business strategy. You’ll be able to evaluate whether ERP is needed and how to develop the appropriate IT infrastructure that will allow the ERP (and business) to thrive.
specialization
Information Technology . Become a better manager of information technology to address business problems
4.8
(1,029 ratings)
26,569 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Project Management, Critical Thinking, Management, IT Skills and Knowledge, Finance and accounting skills and knowledge, Business analysis skills and knowledge, Project management skills and knowledge
How to Become an Information Security Analyst: Salary, Skills, and More
Computer Science vs. Information Technology: Careers, Degrees, and More
1. SAP. “What is ERP?, https://www.sap.com/insights/what-is-erp.html.” Accessed July 21, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.