How to Become a Cloud Architect: Degrees, Skills, Jobs, Courses

Learn how to become a cloud architect, including the skills it takes to succeed in this role to figure out if this is the right direction for your career.
To become a cloud architect, you'll need a strong background in computer operating systems, programming languages, networking, and security. Although there aren’t any education requirements, this is an advanced position in information technology (IT). Having a degree isn’t required, but it can be helpful, and some employers may prefer it. Other options include formal training courses and Professional Certifications in addition to gaining work experience.
Cloud computing is increasingly in demand. By 2023, the public cloud computing market is estimated to reach more than $599 billion, up from a projected $495 billion in 2022, according to Statista [1]. With more organizations embracing cloud computing and digitization, there has also been an increase in demand for professionals who can develop and maintain the systems and services that provide the features and security people rely on.
As a career choice, cloud architecture offers a variety of roles across different industries. Discover what's needed to build a successful career to help you decide if cloud architecture is the right path for you.
As a cloud architect, you'll have an important role in any IT department; you’ll be tasked with designing, developing, implementing, and supporting cloud-computing solutions. Cloud computing is beneficial for businesses since it can potentially reduce business costs while enhancing innovation and improving compliance and security.
Cloud architects commonly report to IT directors, chief technical officers, or other members of upper management. In this role, you’ll be expected to manage the organization's cloud database, develop new solutions to support the company's goals, and stay on top of all the latest trends and innovations in cloud computing. Common responsibilities include:
Meeting with senior management and executives to discuss the company’s long- and short-term goals and to help them understand how cloud-based solutions can help them meet those goals.
Creating ongoing cloud strategies that align with organizational goals
Planning the organization’s cloud, designing the solutions and strategies, and developing cloud-based applications
Evaluating and maintaining existing cloud applications in addition to handling any technical problems that arise
Monitoring and maintaining privacy in the cloud and ensuring that data, assets, and applications are secure
Designing cloud security architecture and employing relevant tools
Creating a culture of cloud adoption by creating a plan for unique cloud solutions, documenting cloud processes and procedures, training others on cloud solutions, and remaining open to ongoing change based on the latest data
Designing and implementing the organization's cloud usage practices, including rules and standards
Choosing cloud service providers based on criteria such as security practices, compliance with your industry, and how the architecture will integrate into the company's structure and workflows
As a cloud architect, many different factors may impact how much you’ll earn, including the amount of experience, location, and the industry you work in.
Overall averages can give you a good idea of what you might expect. The average base salary for cloud architects is $114,064, with average total earnings of $133,056. The potential range is anywhere from $75,000 to $289,000 [2].
Your experience level is one factor determining how much you can expect to earn as a cloud architect. Many cloud architects earn additional money beyond their base salary through commission, tips, profit-sharing opportunities, and bonuses, which can boost your annual earnings at every level. The average base pay for entry-, mid- and senior-level cloud architects is as follows:
Entry-level: $95,691
Mid-level: $100,322–$111,941
Senior-level: $122,238–$135,309 [2]
Cloud services are driving the digital transformation and are continuing to grow across a variety of sectors, including government, technology, health, education, and more. Gartner predicts that by 2023, end-users will spend an estimated $599,840 on public cloud services [3].
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates the job outlook for all computer network architects, including those that work in the cloud, to be 5 percent [4]. As more businesses and industries adopt cloud-based services, the number of job openings may continue to increase.
Before getting started as a cloud architect, you'll need a strong foundation in cloud computing. This includes understanding different cloud services providers, best practices in cloud security, and types of cloud service models and deployment architectures. Developing a robust set of workplace and technical skills can help you prepare for this role. Helpful cloud architect skills include:
Enterprise computing: You'll need to be able to work with different operating systems, including Linux, Windows, Unix, and Ubuntu.
Basic programming languages: Familiarity with programming languages like Python, C#, or Java can help you better create solutions and proof of concepts to demonstrate how they'll work to senior executives.
Networking: As a cloud architect, you should be able to work with concepts like domain name system (DNS), transmission control protocol/internet protocol (TCP/IP), virtual private network (VPN), and hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP). Without a good understanding of networking, creating effective cloud-based solutions that are both scalable and secure may be difficult.
Cloud-based security concepts: Securing access and data is essential to your role as a cloud architect. This means you should be proficient in concepts like using Identity and Access Management, firewalls, VPN and in-plane switching (IPS) systems.
Basic business skills: As a cloud architect, you'll create business solutions to support the organization’s goals, which means having a good foundation in business skills like calculating return on investment, how to read financial statements, and the basics of what C-level executives care about.
Leadership: You’ll often lead teams of other IT professionals, including developers and engineers, who are working with you to build strong, efficient cloud environments. Good teamwork, leadership, and communication are key.
There are a variety of potential career paths that may help you become a cloud architect. This role is usually a mid- to senior-level position, requiring you to have work experience before getting started as a cloud architect. Many people begin their careers in roles such as:
IT support technician: In this role, you'll support, install, troubleshoot, and maintain hardware and software for an organization.
Average annual salary (US):$67,986
Cloud support associate: In this role, you'll provide customer service in the cloud, helping you gain experience while also learning and using troubleshooting techniques, interacting with engineers, and supporting a positive customer experience by helping them solve issues.
Average annual salary (US): $86,767
Web developer (back-end, front-end, or full-stack): In this role, you'll handle all aspects of creating and maintaining websites, including creating and testing applications, writing code, and working with other IT teams to bring your company's or client's vision to life.
Average annual salary (US): $111,266
Cloud engineering intern: In this role, you may be tasked with attending training and shadowing full-time cloud engineers. You'll also work on responding to customer tickets and learning to build cloud infrastructure.
Average annual salary (US): $77,430
Cloud engineer: In this role, you'll assess the technological needs of your clients and create solutions. You'll be tasked with planning and creating, designing and testing, and managing and maintaining cloud computing applications.
Average annual salary (US): $118,973
CMS manager: As a content management system manager, you will oversee metrics and manage a team to create content that helps a company develop, establish brand recognition, and meet company goals like driving traffic to its website or increasing sales.
Average annual salary (US): $96,356
Web editor: In this role, you'll create a website's editorial strategy and content, work with a creative team to develop the material, and keep the website up to date. You may also create polls or other interactive content.
Average annual salary (US):$84,021
Just as there’s no single path to becoming a cloud architect, there’s also more than one type of cloud architect job you can explore. You may create and work with cloud architecture across many areas like app development, security, and data management. You could also earn cloud architect certifications to specialize in specific platforms like Microsoft Azure, Hadoop, Amazon Web Services (AWS), or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Some common cloud architect jobs include:
In this role, you'll use the AWS cloud to design, build, manage, and maintain different solutions and applications. You may also move non-cloud systems into the cloud, secure the cloud, and assess the risk of working with third-party cloud providers and platforms.
Average annual salary (US): $129,470
As an Azure architect, you'll use Microsoft Azure to create and implement cloud solutions, projects, and systems. You may also provide systems support and participate in workshops to ensure everything meets the client’s needs.
Average annual salary (US): $133,511
You'll work closely with research and development teams in this job to create new solutions using blockchain. You'll often be tasked with coding, developing, and ensuring that each project meets business needs.
Average annual salary (US): $109,019
In this role, you'll use OpenStack, a modular open-source cloud infrastructure and platform, to create, design, manage, and maintain cloud solutions. You may work with private or public clouds and use OpenStack to perform network functions virtualization, among other tasks and duties.
Average annual salary (US):$124,092
In this role, you'll focus on assessing cloud network environments so you can maximize performance and efficiency while finding any potential gas. You'll also create and develop strategies for the cloud network, analyze emerging network technologies, and help with any necessary network troubleshooting.
Average annual salary (US): $118,420
In this role, you may design and deploy cloud platforms and be involved in the implementation process and creating cloud platforms to meet company needs. You also may mentor new members of the team and lead various projects.
Average annual salary (US): $133,084
In this role, you'll oversee the entire cloud ecosystem, including designing and adopting cloud solutions, monitoring the cloud, and negotiating contracts with cloud support and service providers.
Average annual salary (US): $126,349
In this role, you'll be responsible for defending the security of cloud-based platforms and applications, and taking offensive measures as needed. For example, you may perform penetration testing, oversee changes made to the network, and implement firewalls.
Average annual salary (US): $110,682
In this entry-level role, you may create front-end or back-end cloud platforms, cloud network architecture, or cloud delivery systems. You may interact with clients or executives, particularly if you work on front-end platforms.
Average annual salary (US): $106,086
As a principal cloud architect, you'll lead in creating the framework, architecture, and design of cloud platforms and solutions. You'll also help other team members by providing technical guidance to ensure each project is completed reliably and effectively, in addition to liaising between the IT and other departments within the organization.
Average annual salary (US): $149,289
At the senior level, you'll be expected to have extensive technical knowledge of and skills in working with various cloud platforms. You'll be tasked with mapping out solutions to improve an organization's growth and customer experience. You may work with cloud engineers and other IT team members to design and deploy cloud computing technologies and to manage the cloud.
Average annual salary (US): $140,020
Ready to get started? Although there aren’t any formal education requirements to become a cloud architect, you will need to develop a robust set of relevant computing and cloud architect skills. These three steps can help you build your career.
Most employers prefer hiring candidates with at least a bachelor’s degree. Earning a degree in computer science or a related field is also one of the best ways to develop both theoretical and practical knowledge and skills. It may give you a strong foundation in working with operating systems, understanding networking concepts, best practices in cloud security, and programming languages.
A cloud architect role isn't an entry-level job. You need to gain on-the-job experience working in the technology sector. Because there's a lot of overlap in various IT roles, you can start your career in many different ways and remain on the path to your goal. Some common entry-level roles include cloud or IT support, IT support technicians, web developers, system engineers, database administrators, developers, and data management professionals.
Getting certified doesn't guarantee you'll get a job, but it can help make you more competitive in the job market and increase your earning potential. Certifications offer proof of your skills and expertise in that specific platform. Some popular cloud architecture certifications include:
Associate AWS certified solutions architect: You'll need at least one year of experience using AWS to design systems and the ability to design and deploy effective, secure applications using Amazon's cloud platform.
Associate AWS certified developer: You'll need at least one year of experience using Amazon's cloud to develop and maintain applications. It's designed to demonstrate your proficiency in programming languages, AWS best practices, AWS core services, and writing code for server less apps.
Microsoft Azure solutions architect: There are a few different levels of Azure certifications. Fundamentals cover the basics, while the administrator associate requires six months or more of experience with Azure administration, and the solutions architect expert requires extensive knowledge of using Azure for cloud development, platform design, and data security.
Google Professional Cloud (GPC) architect: This certification requires skills in using GPC to design and develop cloud-based solutions along with managing, scaling, and securing them while adhering to compliance standards.
IBM certified solution architect: You'll need to demonstrate that you have a solid understanding of the architecture of IBM cloud infrastructure. You'll also need to be able to construct solutions to meet unique needs and apply the industry's best practices.
Arcitura certified cloud architect: This versatile credential demonstrates extensive knowledge of cloud platforms' structure and mastery of design principles, engineering practices, and hands-on application.
If you’re considering cloud architecture for your career, consider taking an online course or completing a Professional Certificate. This will allow you to gain exposure to job skills and concepts you’ll need to build your career.
Depending on your career path, it can take anywhere from four to seven years or longer to become a cloud architect. You may be able to get an entry-level cloud architect job right after earning a bachelor’s degree, or you may need to get certified to get a more senior-level cloud architecture job. Depending on the certification, you’ll need anywhere from six months to several years of experience before qualifying.
Although the prerequisites vary depending on the certification you're applying for, most have a minimum number of years of experience that you'll need to have before you qualify. The tests are typically multiple-choice, although some can include hands-on lab portions. These certifications are designed to test your knowledge and skills thoroughly. Leveraging online training courses, in-person preparation classes, and other training resources can help you prepare for the exam to make it easier.
