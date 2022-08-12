Cloud Architect: Definition, Certifications, Jobs

A cloud architect designs and implements an organization’s transition to cloud computing. Discover how this senior IT role operates and different cloud architect job opportunities.
A cloud architect is responsible for an organization’s cloud computing system. Instead of designing networks of servers, the cloud architect develops the cloud adoption plan, determines the cloud application design, and then creates systems for managing, monitoring, and maintaining the cloud system.
If you’re interested in becoming a cloud architect, there are several steps you can take early in your career to prepare you for this senior role. You’ll need to understand cloud computing fundamentals, know the pros and cons of working in the cloud, be familiar with the different vendors to make solid recommendations, and communicate well with people at all levels of the organization.
Cloud architects create, optimize, and maintain cloud computing solutions for clients, such as tech research companies, cloud computing businesses, information technology (IT) providers, or IT departments. The components—or architecture—of cloud-based solutions they will work with include:
Front-end platforms
Back-end platforms
Cloud-based data delivery
Networks
Cloud architects usually work with a team of IT professionals such as DevOps engineers and software developers to help deliver final projects that solve organizations’ cloud computing needs. Specific tasks and responsibilities can include:
Designing the cloud environment for a company based on its requirements
Monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing the cloud environment
Collaborating with other technology team members to complete projects
Creating cloud-based applications that are efficient and secure
Converting the technical requirements of projects into suitable architecture
Ensuring cloud solutions and operations are reliable
Staying abreast of new technologies and trends in cloud computing
Becoming a cloud architect requires a combination of education, skill development, and certification. Generally, a bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, information architecture, cloud computing, or a related field is required, and certification is always necessary to qualify as a cloud architect.
Typical coursework you'll complete when pursuing a cloud computing bachelor's degree may include:
Cloud computing platforms, such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS)
IT foundations
Web and cloud security
Web development
Scripting and programming
IT management
Networks
Cloud security
Cloud application development
Scripting in the cloud
Certification is required to become a cloud architect. A bachelor's degree in cloud computing may include certification in cloud platforms, but different cloud service providers also offer their own certification programs. The certification process builds technical knowledge and shows employers your skills are current.
Having certifications from a few different cloud vendors may aid you in choosing which is best for the organization that hires you. Choose certifications based on the platforms you are interested in or those required by your current or prospective employer. Some examples of certificates include:
Google Professional Cloud Architect
AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate
Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals
Google Associate Cloud Engineer
IBM Certified Technical Advocate - Cloud v3
Linux Professional Institute Linux Essentials
CompTIA Cloud+
Cloud architecture is a senior position that requires strong communication, management, and presentation skills. Review the lists below of additional technical and workplace skills for cloud architects.
Programming, including experience with several programming languages
Automating processes and working with legacy information systems
Knowledge of Java, Node.js, PHP, Python, and Ruby on Rails
Ability to integrate several parts of an organization’s IT system in one place
Understanding how databases, networks, and other critical functions work
Proficiency in IT security to protect information in the cloud from unauthorized internal users and malicious external hackers.
Effective communication skills to deal with stakeholders inside and outside of your organization, including entry-level programmers, business managers, project team members, and senior executives
Project management and collaboration skills to create effective cloud solutions through a team effort.
Ability to organize people and instill trust so they can come to you with problems with the cloud software.
Average annual salary: $134,094 [1]
Job outlook (2020-2030): 13% [2]
Glassdoor reports the total pay for cloud architects in the US is $134,094 per year as of August 2022, which includes $114,407 base pay and $19,686 in additional pay, such as profit sharing and cash bonuses. Total pay ranges from $98,000 to $194,000 depending on factors like years of experience, location, and company size.
The cloud computing market is part of the computer and information technology industry. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), this industry is projected to grow 13 percent by 2030. Gartner predicts a 20.4 percent year-over-year increase in global cloud services 2021-2022 and a 21.3 percent jump in 2023 [3]. This growth is attributed to the growing use of cloud computing through the adoption of digitization around the world and increased automation and agility.
Just as there are many paths to becoming a cloud architect, there’s also more than one type of cloud architect job you can explore. You may create and work with cloud architecture across many areas like app development, security, and data management. You could also earn cloud architect certifications to specialize in specific platforms like Microsoft Azure, Hadoop, Amazon Web Services (AWS), or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Some typical cloud architect jobs include:
Some typical cloud architect jobs include:
In this role, you'll use the AWS cloud to design, build, manage, and maintain different solutions and applications. You may also move non-cloud systems into the cloud, secure the cloud, and assess the risk of working with third-party cloud providers and platforms.
Average annual salary (US): $131,125
As an Azure architect, you'll use Microsoft Azure to create and implement cloud solutions, projects, and systems. You may also provide systems support and participate in workshops to ensure everything meets the client’s needs.
Average annual salary (US): $134,337
In this role, you'll use OpenStack, a modular open-source cloud infrastructure and platform, to create, design, manage, and maintain cloud solutions. You may work with private or public clouds and use OpenStack to perform network functions like virtualization, among other tasks and duties.
Average annual salary (US): $143,889
In this role, you'll focus on assessing cloud network environments so you can maximize performance and efficiency while finding any potential gaps. You'll also create and develop strategies for the cloud network, analyze emerging network technologies, and help with any necessary network troubleshooting.
Average annual salary (US): $137,923
In this role, you may design and deploy cloud platforms and be involved in the implementation process and creating cloud platforms to meet company needs. You also may mentor new members of the team and lead various projects.
Average annual salary (US): $134,094
In this role, you'll oversee the entire cloud ecosystem, including designing and adopting cloud solutions, monitoring the cloud, and negotiating contracts with cloud support and service providers.
Average annual salary (US): $146,894
In this role, you'll be responsible for defending the security of cloud-based platforms and applications and taking offensive measures as needed. For example, you may perform penetration testing, oversee changes made to the network, and implement firewalls.
Average annual salary (US): $133,471
In this entry-level role, you may create front-end or back-end cloud platforms, cloud network architecture, or cloud delivery systems. You may interact with clients or executives, particularly if you work on front-end platforms.
Average annual salary (US): $127,573
As a principal cloud architect, you'll lead in creating the framework, architecture, and design of cloud platforms and solutions. You'll also help other team members by providing technical guidance to ensure each project is completed reliably and effectively, in addition to liaising between the IT and other departments within the organization.
Average annual salary (US): $173,201
At the senior level, you'll be expected to have extensive technical knowledge of and skills in working with various cloud platforms. You'll be tasked with mapping out solutions to improve an organization's growth and customer experience. You may work with cloud engineers and other IT team members to design and deploy cloud computing technologies and manage the cloud.
Average annual salary (US): $161,805
If you already have a bachelor's degree in a related IT field, you can continue to build skills with online courses such as Introduction to Cloud Computing offered by IBM. You can also prepare for certification exams with courses like Google's Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Architect Professional Certificate on Coursera.
course
This course introduces you to the core concepts of cloud computing. You gain the foundational knowledge required for understanding cloud computing from a
4.7
(2,297 ratings)
105,908 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Cloud Computing
professional certificate
Advance your career in cloud architecture.
4.8
(9,811 ratings)
37,297 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Google Compute Engine, Google App Engine (GAE), Google Cloud Platform, Cloud Computing, Virtual Machine, Network Architecture, Debugging, Cloud Storage, Data Store, Load Balancing, Virtual Private Network (VPN), Autoscaling, Disaster Recovery, Site Reliability Engineering
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.