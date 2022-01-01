This course is primarily aimed at cloud professionals who are interested in learning about Tencent Cloud's cloud architectures. It equips learners with a foundational knowledge in cloud architecture design and prepares them to take the Tencent Cloud Solutions Architect Associate examination. After completing this course, learners will be able to design cloud solutions that incorporate the principles of high availability, high security, high scalability, and cost optimization.
Tencent Cloud Solutions Architect AssociateTencent Cloud
About this Course
1,948 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Computing
- basic cloud knowledge
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Offered by
Tencent Cloud
Tencent Cloud is the cloud computing division of Tencent and a leading global cloud provider. With extensive China presence, engagement teams around the world, and extensive experience delivering optimal digital engagement to a massive user base, Tencent Cloud offers powerful solutions that enable multinationals to succeed in China and globally.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Cloud Architecture Design Basics
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min)
1 hour to complete
Designing Tencent Cloud Basic Infrastructure
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min)
1 hour to complete
Designing High-availability Cloud Architecture
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min)
1 hour to complete
Designing Multi-layer Decoupling Cloud Architecture
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.