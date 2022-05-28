This course is primarily aimed at cloud professionals who are interested in learning about Tencent Cloud's products and services. It equips learners with a foundational knowledge in cloud computing and prepares them to take the Tencent Cloud Practitioner examination. After completing this course, learners will be able to explain the different features, advantages, uses cases, and billing methods of several core Tencent Cloud products.
Tencent Cloud PractitionerTencent Cloud
About this Course
3,004 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Skills you will gain
- Tencent Cloud Products
- Cloud Computing
- basic cloud knowledge
- Tencent Cloud
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Offered by
Tencent Cloud
Tencent Cloud is the cloud computing division of Tencent and a leading global cloud provider. With extensive China presence, engagement teams around the world, and extensive experience delivering optimal digital engagement to a massive user base, Tencent Cloud offers powerful solutions that enable multinationals to succeed in China and globally.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Cloud Computing
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min)
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Cloud Virtual Machine
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min)
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Tencent Cloud Networking
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min)
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Content Delivery Network
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.