Learner Reviews & Feedback for Tencent Cloud Practitioner by Tencent Cloud
4.7
stars
17 ratings
About the Course
This course is primarily aimed at cloud professionals who are interested in learning about Tencent Cloud's products and services. It equips learners with a foundational knowledge in cloud computing and prepares them to take the Tencent Cloud Practitioner examination. After completing this course, learners will be able to explain the different features, advantages, uses cases, and billing methods of several core Tencent Cloud products....