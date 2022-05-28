This course equips learners with knowledge in cloud architecture design at the professional level and prepares them to take the Tencent Cloud Solutions Architect Professional examination. After completing this course, learners will be able to design and develop complex business systems and cloud native applications, implement cloud native transformation based on the characteristics of the business, and apply agile development, DevOps, containers, artificial intelligence, and packaged business capabilities in their respective organizations.
Learners of this course should have taken the Tencent Cloud Practitioner and Tencent Cloud Solutions Architect Associate courses on Coursera.
- Cloud Native
- Devops
- Microservices
- Tencent Cloud
- Cloud Computing
Tencent Cloud
Tencent Cloud is the cloud computing division of Tencent and a leading global cloud provider. With extensive China presence, engagement teams around the world, and extensive experience delivering optimal digital engagement to a massive user base, Tencent Cloud offers powerful solutions that enable multinationals to succeed in China and globally.
Enterprise Cloud
Cloud Migration
Cloud Native Application Design
Building High-Availability Architecture
