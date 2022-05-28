About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

Learners of this course should have taken the Tencent Cloud Practitioner and Tencent Cloud Solutions Architect Associate courses on Coursera.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Native
  • Devops
  • Microservices
  • Tencent Cloud
  • Cloud Computing
Advanced Level

Learners of this course should have taken the Tencent Cloud Practitioner and Tencent Cloud Solutions Architect Associate courses on Coursera.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Tencent Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Enterprise Cloud

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Cloud Migration

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Cloud Native Application Design

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Building High-Availability Architecture

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min)

