This course equips learners with a foundational knowledge in cloud application development and prepares them to take the Tencent Cloud Developer Associate examination. After completing this course, learners will be able to reconstruct and migrate traditional applications to the cloud and design and develop cloud native applications and distributed microservices using Tencent Cloud.
Tencent Cloud Developer AssociateTencent Cloud
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Learners of this course should have taken the Tencent Cloud Practitioner course on Coursera.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Native
- Cloud Development
- Microservices
- Tencent Cloud
- Cloud Computing
Offered by
Tencent Cloud
Tencent Cloud is the cloud computing division of Tencent and a leading global cloud provider. With extensive China presence, engagement teams around the world, and extensive experience delivering optimal digital engagement to a massive user base, Tencent Cloud offers powerful solutions that enable multinationals to succeed in China and globally.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Essentials of Cloud Development
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min)
1 hour to complete
Getting Started with Tencent Cloud Development
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min)
1 hour to complete
Local Application Migration to the Cloud
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 39 min)
1 hour to complete
Cloud Application Development
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 47 min)
