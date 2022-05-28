This course is primarily aimed at cloud professionals who are interested in learning about Tencent Cloud's system operations. It equips learners with a foundational knowledge in deploying, monitoring, and operating Tencent Cloud's basic products and prepares them to take the Tencent Cloud SysOps Associate examination. After completing this course, learners will be able to operate and maintain Tencent Cloud's basic products and deploy business on Tencent Cloud.
Intermediate Level
Learners of this course should have taken the Tencent Cloud Practitioner course on Coursera.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Ops
- SysOps
- Cloud Operations
- Tencent Cloud
- Cloud Computing
Intermediate Level
Learners of this course should have taken the Tencent Cloud Practitioner course on Coursera.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Tencent Cloud
Tencent Cloud is the cloud computing division of Tencent and a leading global cloud provider. With extensive China presence, engagement teams around the world, and extensive experience delivering optimal digital engagement to a massive user base, Tencent Cloud offers powerful solutions that enable multinationals to succeed in China and globally.
Tencent Cloud Operations and Maintenance Overview
Secure Access to Tencent Services
Elastic Computing Deployment Practices
Cloud Network Deployment Practices
