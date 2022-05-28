About this Course

1,545 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Learners of this course should have taken the Tencent Cloud Practitioner course on Coursera.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Ops
  • SysOps
  • Cloud Operations
  • Tencent Cloud
  • Cloud Computing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Learners of this course should have taken the Tencent Cloud Practitioner course on Coursera.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Tencent Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Tencent Cloud Operations and Maintenance Overview

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Secure Access to Tencent Services

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Elastic Computing Deployment Practices

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Cloud Network Deployment Practices

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder