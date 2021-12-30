Learner Reviews & Feedback for Tencent Cloud Solutions Architect Associate by Tencent Cloud
About the Course
This course is primarily aimed at cloud professionals who are interested in learning about Tencent Cloud's cloud architectures. It equips learners with a foundational knowledge in cloud architecture design and prepares them to take the Tencent Cloud Solutions Architect Associate examination. After completing this course, learners will be able to design cloud solutions that incorporate the principles of high availability, high security, high scalability, and cost optimization....
By Aloke C
Dec 29, 2021
Excellent course. The lectures are very condensed and fast-paced so I would suggest the Tencent Cloud Practitioner course as a prerequisite.