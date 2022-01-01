About this Specialization

Cloud computing is rapidly expanding into all areas of businesses, creating new and exciting career opportunities. These opportunities cover a broad range of roles, from developers and architects to security professionals and data scientists. This program will give you the fundamental knowledge, skills, and confidence to begin your Microsoft Azure certification journey. This Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization consists of four courses that will act as a bedrock of fundamental knowledge to prepare you for the AZ-900 certification exam and for a career in the cloud. The content of this program is tightly aligned to the AZ-900 exam objective domains. This program will provide foundational level knowledge on Microsoft Azure concepts; core Microsoft Azure services; core solutions and management tools; general security and network security; governance, privacy, and compliance features; Microsoft Azure cost management, and service level agreements. Ideal for IT personnel just beginning to work with Microsoft Azure or anyone wanting to learn about it. This Specialization will prepare you to take the AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam. Upon completion of the Specialization, you will be offered a discount to the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Certification Exam to be redeemed at Pearson Vue, Microsoft's proctor exam site. Limited discount vouchers are available on first-come-first-serve basis. Coursera and Microsoft may end the offer at any time.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Microsoft Azure Cloud Services

4.6
stars
907 ratings
163 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Microsoft Azure Management Tools and Security Solutions

4.7
stars
232 ratings
28 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Microsoft Azure Services and Lifecycles

4.8
stars
156 ratings
15 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Preparing for the AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam

4.7
stars
188 ratings
27 reviews

Microsoft

Frequently Asked Questions

