- Describe the benefits of cloud computing in Microsoft Azure
- Explain core cloud concepts
- Describe core Microsoft Azure services
- Describe core Microsoft Azure architecture components
- Describe Microsoft Azure management tools
- Choose the correct Microsoft Azure Artificial Intelligence service to address different kinds of business challenges
- Choose the best Microsoft Azure IoT service for a given business scenario
- Choose the best Microsoft Azure software development process tools and services for a given business scenario
- Describe Microsoft Azure security solutions
- Understand what it means to build a cloud governance strategy in Microsoft Azure
- Estimate and manage your cloud spend in Microsoft Azure
- Describe how Microsoft Azure adheres to common regulatory and compliance standards
Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Launch your career in cloud computing. Prepare for the Microsoft AZ-900 certification exam.
Offered By
What you will learn
How to prepare for the AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will engage in interactive exercises throughout this program that offers opportunities to practice and implement what they are learning. They use the Microsoft Learn Sandbox. This a free environment that allows learners to explore Microsoft Azure and get hands-on with live Microsoft Azure resources and services.
For example, when they learn about creating a SQL database, they will work in a temporary Azure environment called the Sandbox. The beauty about this is that you will be working with real technology but in a controlled environment, which allows you to apply what you learn, and at your own pace.
You will need a Microsoft account to sign into the Sandbox. If you don't have one, you can create one for free. The Learn Sandbox allows free, fixed-time access to a cloud subscription with no credit card required. Learners can safely explore, create, and manage resources without the fear of incurring costs or "breaking production".
To succeed in this course, you should have a basic understanding of general technology concepts and terminology.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Microsoft Azure Cloud Services
Whether you're just beginning to work with the cloud or you already have cloud experience and are new to Microsoft Azure, this course provides you with everything you need to get started. It introduces you to Microsoft Azure core concepts and services. You’ll learn the basics of cloud computing, its advantages, and how to choose the right Microsoft Azure solution for different business scenarios. You’ll use the Microsoft Azure portal and a sandbox to create and test Microsoft Azure resources at no cost to you. You don’t need to write code or have scripting skills to do this.
Microsoft Azure Management Tools and Security Solutions
Microsoft Azure offers a wide range of services to deploy your applications. To keep control of your environment and to make deployments easier, it also offers a wide array of management tools and services. In this course, you will be introduced to these tools and services and you will be asked to help choose the best one for a given business scenario.
Microsoft Azure Services and Lifecycles
In this course, you will learn how Microsoft Azure can help you secure access to cloud resources, what it means to build a cloud governance strategy, and how Microsoft Azure adheres to common regulatory and compliance standards.
Preparing for the AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam
Microsoft certifications give you a professional advantage by providing globally recognized and industry-endorsed evidence of mastering skills in digital and cloud businesses. In this course, you will prepare for the AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals exam.
Offered by
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
