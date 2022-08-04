- AWS Certification Preparation
AWS Cloud Solutions Architect Professional Certificate
Start here to become an AWS Solutions Architect. Gain the skills and knowledge to design architectural solutions on AWS and prepare for your AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate exam.
Offered By
What you will learn
Make informed decisions about when and how to apply key AWS Services for compute, storage, database, networking, monitoring, and security.
Design architectural solutions, whether designing for cost, performance, and/or operational excellence, to address common business challenges.
Create and operate a data lake in a secure and scalable way, ingest and organize data into the data lake, and optimize performance and costs.
Prepare for the certification exam, identify your strengths and gaps for each domain area, and build strategies for identifying incorrect responses.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Through 15 hands-on labs, you’ll use the AWS Management Console to apply skills learned in the videos.
For example:
In Architecting Solutions on AWS, you’ll use Amazon API Gateway, AWS Lambda, Amazon SQS, Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon SNS to build a serverless web backend.
In Introduction to Designing Data Lakes, you’ll use Amazon S3, Amazon OpenSearch Service, AWS Lambda and Amazon API Gateway to create an Amazon OpenSearch Service Cluster. You’ll also use Amazon S3, Amazon EC2, Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose, Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics, Amazon Elasticsearch Service to create a data ingestion pipeline with the use of high-scale AWS Managed services.
In Cloud Technical Essentials, you’ll design a 3-tier architecture using services like Amazon VPC, Amazon EC2, Amazon RDS with high availability and Elastic Load Balancing following AWS best practices. You’ll upload an architecture diagram laying out your design including the networking layer.
