Prepare for the AWS Solutions Architect Associate certification with the Solutions Architect Professional Certificate
Receive 25% off AWS’ Solutions Architect Associate certification by completing the training. Note: We have 250 '25% off' vouchers available for completers of this training. Read this voucher’s terms and conditions.

About this Professional Certificate

This professional certificate provides the knowledge and skills you need to start building your career in cloud architecture and helps you prepare for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate exam. You will start by learning key AWS Services for compute, storage, database, networking, monitoring, and security, then dive into how to design architectural solutions, how to create and operate a data lake, and how to prepare for the certification exam. The AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate certification showcases knowledge and skills in AWS technology across a wide range of AWS services. The certification focuses on the design of cost and performance optimized solutions and demonstrating a strong understanding of the AWS Well-Architected Framework. This AWS Certification is one of the top-paying IT certifications, per the SkillSoft IT Skills and Salary report. Per Enterprise Strategy Group, surveyed AWS Certification holders credited their certification for their higher earnings (74%), increased confidence (87%), and increased influence among coworkers (79%). To prepare for your AWS Certification exam, we recommend that — in addition to attaining this professional certificate — candidates review the free exam guide, sample questions, and AWS technical documentation (e.g. white papers and product FAQs) on the AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate exam page to understand what content and services are covered by the exam.
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

AWS Cloud Technical Essentials

4.8
stars
2,990 ratings
Course2

Course 2

Architecting Solutions on AWS

Course3

Course 3

Introduction to Designing Data Lakes on AWS

4.6
stars
120 ratings
Course4

Course 4

Exam Prep: AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate

4.6
stars
28 ratings

Instructors

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

Frequently Asked Questions

