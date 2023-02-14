What is Inventory Management (Education, Careers, and More)

Learn about inventory management methods, technologies, manager jobs, and salaries. In this article, discover how to plan your education and training to start your career in supply chain.
Inventory management is the supervision of a company’s supply, production, sales, and inventory. It provides critical data to help businesses respond to trends, avoid breakdowns in supply chain management, and maintain profitability.
Whether you’re interested in pursuing this career path or have your own business, inventory management is important for most of today’s companies. In this article, learn more about inventory management, why it’s important, and the different careers in this field.
Inventory management is an important component at the core of a business’s success. It impacts production, warehouse costs, and order fulfillment. Having effective inventory management helps contain costs and ensure businesses have the correct amount of stock.
Efficient inventory management can streamline production and fulfillment processes for a business. Here are some benefits of an inventory management strategy:
Lower costs
Preventing overspending on warehouse storage
Minimizing storage needs
Reducing loss
Forecasting sales trends
Ability to meet higher demand
Inventory management methods will vary depending on business structures and sizes but will ultimately enhance operations by reducing waste and managing costs. The following are some common methods used by inventory managers.
Just in time (JIT) inventory management aims to maximize efficiency and lower costs by coordinating inventory arrival with the start of production. The goal of this method is to keep as little inventory on hand as possible and still meet a high production volume level for the product's demand. To have a successful JIT inventory business, you’ll need proper forecasting of needs and close relationships with dependable suppliers.
Benefits:
Reduce waste on unnecessary stock
Lower costs by avoiding having unused goods
Avoids having more storage space for inventory than necessary
Material requirements planning (MRP) is a supply planning system that helps manufacturing businesses determine the inventory requirements to meet a product’s demand. MRPs function based on demand and bill of materials (BOM) by examining the types of materials needed, the required amount of each material, and the manufacturing completion date.
Benefits:
Gives business a balanced inventory
Allows businesses to have right amount of material for production
Eliminates manual processes, like looking up past sales and existing inventory
The planning system starts with identifying a product’s demand and sales forecasting. This data factors into the inventory levels to ensure enough are available for production without shorting supply for another project. The next step is to schedule production based on available materials, labor, and machinery. The last step is to pinpoint issues, such as delays or low stock, and make suggestions for alternate strategies to fulfill production on time.
Economic order quantity (EOQ) is a formula used to calculate the optimal order size to meet demand and stay within budget. EOQ is useful for any business, large or small, that manages inventory. The goal is to reduce the amount of over ordering and waste, lower the cost of storage, and maximize quantity discounts offered by vendors.
To calculate the EOQ, use this popular version of the formula that consists of the following variables:
D = Demand in units (annual)
S = Order cost
H = Holding costs (per unit, per year)
Formula: EOQ = [2DS/H]
The EOQ calculation helps companies confidently determine the best order size for achieving the highest profitability while meeting their inventory needs.
Benefits:
Minimizes storage and holding costs
Helps maintain inventory levels that match customer demand
Provides specific numbers for how much inventory to hold
The day sales in inventory (DSI) is a sales monitoring and inventory tracking measurement tool. The DSI is also called the average age of inventory because it calculates how long it takes for a business to sell its inventory and considers how long the current inventory will last.
To calculate DSI, you must first determine the cost of goods sold (COGS).
COGS = beginning inventory + purchases during a period - ending inventory
This measurement helps companies determine their profits and efficiency with inventory over a specific time period. Using COGS, the following formula calculates DSI:
DSI = (ending inventory/cost of goods sold) x 365
Benefits:
Reduce cost from overspending on inventory
Effectively manage cash flow
Prevent waste from outdated inventory
Helps determine the statistical data for a company’s inventory management, tracking, and sales
Technology improves inventory management by automating processes and streamlining data entry. The introduction of cloud-based systems increases the accessibility of data and a company’s ability to predict and plan for their inventory.
Supply chain management software (SCMS) is a tool used by manufacturing and production companies to automate the planning, production, and distribution of goods. All stages of production utilize the software, including:
Supply acquisition
Production
Distribution
Delivery
The automation of these processes saves companies time and money. Software products available for SCMS vary significantly given the diversity of companies that need inventory management tools.
Cloud-based systems offer immediate access to a service provider without needing on-site hardware installation or data storage space. A cloud provides the following features:
Real-time tracking of inventory regardless of warehouse locations
Provides a central place to manage multiple vendor and supplier relationships
Accessible from anywhere in the world
Clouds aid with data analytics by providing live information, improving efficiency, and lowering costs.
Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of objects that have technology embedded in them to communicate data to their network by means of the internet. Connecting items to the internet speeds the rate of data collection which is used to help improve processes and efficiency for increased profitability. IoT functions with cloud-based software to provide real-time information.
Inventory managers use IoT with GPS and radio frequency identification (RFID) tags to track inventory as it moves between locations. This tracking relays valuable information about transportation times, environmental conditions, and storage time of inventory in warehouses.
course
The explosive growth of the “Internet of Things” is changing our world and the rapid drop in price for typical IoT components is allowing people to innovate ...
4.7
(12,740 ratings)
294,632 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Internet Of Things (IOT), Microcontroller, Embedded System Design, Wireshark
Read more: What is the Internet of Things (IoT)? With Examples
Data analytics bring meaning and organization for the data collected in the supply chain process. A digitized supply chain gives managers current information to analyze data for the following types of decision making.
Descriptive applies to data for the inventory currently ordered and on-hand
Predictive works with forecasting and trends
Prescriptive helps to identify disruptions and fix problems quickly
Analytics improve workflow, planning accuracy, and for better decisions to increase a company’s profits.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in data analytics. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(100,926 ratings)
1,409,621 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Spreadsheet, Data Cleansing, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), SQL, Questioning, Decision-Making, Problem Solving, Metadata, Data Collection, Data Ethics, Sample Size Determination, Data Integrity, Data Calculations, Data Aggregation, Tableau Software, Presentation, R Programming, R Markdown, Rstudio, Job portfolio, case study
If you’re interested in the inventory management field, you’ll need to have a well-rounded skill set to effectively work with people, software, inventory, and profits. Below you will see some examples of foundational skills to develop.
Inventory management and supply chain software requires a manager to have computer literacy. The software tools for inventory simplify the process of tracking stock levels. Knowing how to properly use software will help in successfully managing inventory.
The pick and pack process is the process of gathering items from inventory and packing items for shipment. Knowledge of these procedures are critical to a company’s order fullfilment and its bottom line. Technology is available to increase the efficiency and accuracy of this procedure.
Mathematical and analytical skills are critical for any inventory management job. Manual tracking and tracking software require mathematical skills to efficiently and accurately keep track of inventory. Reading reports associated with inventory and forecasting trends require quick analytical skills to detect errors, calculate corrections, and make decisions.
Data analysis includes the measurement and monitoring of materials and goods in inventory management. Analytics provide information to make forecasts for demand, revenue, and needs. Managers will need to properly interpret and use data to determine the strengths and weaknesses of a system. Monitoring the inventory operations and making informed decisions are critical for running a profitable business.
course
Welcome to Supply Chain Analytics - an exciting area that is in high demand! In this introductory course to Supply Chain Analytics, I will take you on a ...
4.5
(812 ratings)
37,095 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Data Analysis, Supply Chain, job intelligence
An inventory manager needs leadership and communication skills to lead, motivate, and successfully direct a team. Managers should be able to speak knowledgeably with management about inventory reports and need to communicate to maintain working relationships with suppliers and vendors.
course
When taking this course, you will raise your own self-awareness and gain self-confidence for a better leadership. You will discover a new approach to ...
4.6
(2,475 ratings)
108,542 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Confidence, Communication, Leadership, Human Resources (HR)
From entry level as an inventory associate to leading a team as a demand manager, inventory management is a career field filled with opportunities to learn, grow, and advance.
*All salary data is sourced from Glassdoor as of February 2023
Average annual base salary (US): $35,959 [1]
As an inventory associate, you will handle the inventory for your company. It will be your responsibility to receive shipments, count stock, document, and keep inventory records, including noting variances between actual inventory in stock and the numbers in the system. This job may include data entry into a computer system and operation of machinery to move or count inventory.
Average annual base salary (US): $44,137 [2]
Inventory controllers deal with inventory data documentation, including developing systems to organize the information. You will be responsible for monitoring inventory levels to meet a project’s demand. You may also conduct audits, produce reports, and work with teams to ensure order fulfillment logistics run smoothly.
Average annual base salary (US): $55,588 [3]
Inventory analysts, also called purchasing managers, manage a company’s inventory by analyzing sales statistics, trends, and forecasts. As an analyst, your job will be to optimize the efficiency and production of a business’s inventory management. You will oversee inventory tracking, accuracy, reports, and statistics for delivery to management.
Average annual base salary (US): $77,336 [4]
A materials manager works in a manufacturing business to oversee inventory, stock supplies, and maintain vendor relationships. With the project budget in mind, you will need to negotiate with your suppliers to get the best deal while maintaining your product’s quality. Communication and leadership skills are important because you will be responsible for the distribution of resources and will need to convey the information in purchase reports to management.
Average annual base salary (US): $78,320 [5]
Demand managers, also called demand planning managers, lead a team of planners who develop models for accurately drafting a company’s inventory needs. A major responsibility of the planning team is to use inventory trends and demand forecasts. The goal is to produce an accurate prediction with the available data by collaborating with management, supply chain, and sales teams.
There are many opportunities to enter inventory management with different education and experience levels. Obtaining a degree, taking courses, and earning certifications can help you advance your career beyond the entry-level and into the more complex roles of analytics and management.
Earning a degree in business, accounting, or management to become an inventory manager can strengthen your qualifications and enhance your resume. According to Zippia, 54 percent of managers have a bachelor’s degree, and 19 percent have an associate degree [6].
Whether you’re looking to pivot into this field or have just graduated college, certifications are additional qualifications employers look for in strong candidates. In 2023, two of the most sought-after certifications for inventory management include the following: and
Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM): The CPIM tests your ability to use strategy for increased efficiency in operations. You must have more than two years of education after high school to take the two-part exam. This certification lasts for three years.
Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP): The CSCP is a comprehensive exam that covers the complete scope of the global supply chain, including sourcing products, logistics, risk, and technology. To take the exam, you must have a bachelor’s degree, professional supply chain experience, or prior certification. This certification lasts for five years.
Take the next steps by learning about inventory management with beginner courses to help you master the basics, or an advanced certification to advance your career. Consider the IIM Calcutta Supply Chain Analytics or Post Graduate Certificate in Strategic Supply Chain Management With AI Professional Certificates to move forward in your career.
