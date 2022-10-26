Supply Chain Analyst Salary: 2022 Guide

In a world increasingly reliant on complex supply chains that span the globe, supply chain analysts capable of pairing data analysis with logistical knowledge are of the utmost importance. The skills they use daily to identify hitches in the system and design effective solutions mean that supply chain analysts are well-rewarded for their efforts.
So, how much can you expect to make as a supply chain analyst? In this article, you’ll find a round-up of salary estimates from some of the top salary sources, learn how different factors will impact your expected pay, and explore some online courses that can help you get started in this exciting career path.
According to various job listing sites, the average pay range for supply chain analysts ranges from $62,454 to $83,815. The salary ranges given by five different organizations for supply chain analysts are as follows [1,2,3,4,5]:
|Zippia
|Glassdoor
|Payscale
|Indeed
|US BLS
|$67,450
|$84,300
|$62,461
|$69,408
|$77,030
The exact pay that you can expect to earn, however, will likely be impacted by your work experience, the industry in which you work, and your geographical location.
Generally, the more work experience you have, the more you will earn as a supply chain analyst. According to Glassdoor, the salary for supply chain analysts with different years of experience are as follows [2]:
1-3 years - $94,466
4-6 years - $96,731
7-9 years - $97,340
10-14 years - $96,586
15+ years - $98,483
Supply chain analysts are needed across a wide variety of industries, particularly as e-commerce becomes the norm rather than just a convenient alternative to in-person shopping.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the top five industries employing logisticians – the jobs category under which supply chain analysts fall – are as follows [5]:
|Industry
|Median annual wage
|Federal government
|$88,710
|Management of companies and enterprises
|$78,660
|Manufacturing
|$77,740
|Professional, scientific, and technical services
|$76,840
|Wholesale trade
|$63,930
Typically, the location in which you work has a large impact on your potential salary. Common location-dependent factors that can influence your potential salary include the local cost of living and the local job market.
To demonstrate how geographic location might impact salary, here are the top ten highest paying cities in the US for supply chain analysts, according to Zippia [1]:
Arlington, VA - $87,001
San Francisco, CA - $85,469
Seattle, WA - $80,017
Lehi, UT - $68,702
New York, NY - $68,206
Boston, MA - $67,027
Philadelphia, PA - $65,969
Englewood, CO - $65,214
Saint Louis, MO - $64,231
Austin, TX - $63,939
According to research conducted by Zippia, 72.8 percent of supply chain analysts hold a bachelor’s degree, while 15 percent hold a master’s degree [6]. This means that possessing an undergraduate degree is a basic requirement for the profession that will likely not significantly improve your salary.
Job seekers looking to boost their employment chances and earning potential, though, might consider obtaining a master’s degree to stand out from the field.
The job outlook for supply chain analysts is positive. According to the US BLS, the number of jobs for those working in logistics is expected to grow by 30 percent between 2020 and 2030. During this period, the BLS projects that approximately 24,500 new jobs will open annually [7].
Overall, the widespread expansion and adoption of e-commerce have created increasingly complex supply chains. As these commerce channels continue to grow in the coming years, so too will the need for supply chain analysts capable of managing, analyzing, and optimizing them.
Supply chain analysts can be called by many different names. Here are some of the most common titles given to supply chain analysts and their respective salaries:
Sourcing analyst – $62,297
Production analyst – $56,483
Demand planning analyst –$70,775
Transportation analyst –$63.907
Supply chain modeling analyst –$75,805
Note: All salaries are provided by Glassdoor and updated through October 2022.
Today, supply chain analysts pair knowledge of supply chain management with data analysis to provide the most efficient supply chain solutions. Prepare for a career in supply chain analysis with an online, flexible course through Coursera today.
Rutger’s Supply Chain Analytics Specialization teaches course takers the pain points of a supply chain, how analytics may relieve them, and designing effective logistics strategies for large-scale distributed systems.
Google’s Data Analytics Professional Certificate, meanwhile, teaches key analytical skills like data cleaning, analysis, and visualization.
