Supply Chain Analyst Salary: 2022 Guide

Supply chain analysts use data analytics techniques and tools to ensure that supply chains operate efficiently. Learn how much you can expect to make in this important role.

In a world increasingly reliant on complex supply chains that span the globe, supply chain analysts capable of pairing data analysis with logistical knowledge are of the utmost importance. The skills they use daily to identify hitches in the system and design effective solutions mean that supply chain analysts are well-rewarded for their efforts. 

So, how much can you expect to make as a supply chain analyst? In this article, you’ll find a round-up of salary estimates from some of the top salary sources, learn how different factors will impact your expected pay, and explore some online courses that can help you get started in this exciting career path. 

What is the average supply chain analyst salary? 

According to various job listing sites, the average pay range for supply chain analysts ranges from $62,454 to $83,815. The salary ranges given by five different organizations for supply chain analysts are as follows [1,2,3,4,5]:

ZippiaGlassdoorPayscaleIndeedUS BLS
$67,450$84,300$62,461$69,408$77,030

The exact pay that you can expect to earn, however, will likely be impacted by your work experience, the industry in which you work, and your geographical location. 

Supply chain analyst salaries by experience 

Generally, the more work experience you have, the more you will earn as a supply chain analyst. According to Glassdoor, the salary for supply chain analysts with different years of experience are as follows [2]:  

  • 1-3 years - $94,466

  • 4-6 years - $96,731

  • 7-9 years - $97,340

  • 10-14 years - $96,586

  • 15+ years - $98,483

Supply chain analyst salaries by industry 

Supply chain analysts are needed across a wide variety of industries, particularly as e-commerce becomes the norm rather than just a convenient alternative to in-person shopping. 

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the top five industries employing  logisticians – the jobs category under which supply chain analysts fall – are as follows [5]: 

IndustryMedian annual wage
Federal government$88,710
Management of companies and enterprises$78,660
Manufacturing$77,740
Professional, scientific, and technical services$76,840
Wholesale trade$63,930

Supply chain analyst salaries by location 

Typically, the location in which you work has a large impact on your potential salary. Common location-dependent factors that can influence your potential salary include the local cost of living and the local job market.  

To demonstrate how geographic location might impact salary, here are the top ten highest paying cities in the US for supply chain analysts, according to Zippia [1]: 

  1. Arlington, VA - $87,001

  2. San Francisco, CA - $85,469

  3. Seattle, WA - $80,017

  4. Lehi, UT - $68,702

  5. New York, NY - $68,206

  6. Boston, MA - $67,027

  7. Philadelphia, PA - $65,969

  8. Englewood, CO - $65,214

  9. Saint Louis, MO - $64,231

  10. Austin, TX - $63,939

How does education level impact a supply chain analyst’s salary? 

According to research conducted by Zippia, 72.8 percent of supply chain analysts hold a bachelor’s degree, while 15 percent hold a master’s degree [6]. This means that possessing an undergraduate degree is a basic requirement for the profession that will likely not significantly improve your salary. 

Job seekers looking to boost their employment chances and earning potential, though, might consider obtaining a master’s degree to stand out from the field. 

Job outlook for supply chain analysts 

The job outlook for supply chain analysts is positive. According to the US BLS, the number of jobs for those working in logistics is expected to grow by 30 percent between 2020 and 2030. During this period, the BLS projects that approximately 24,500 new jobs will open annually [7].

Overall, the widespread expansion and adoption of e-commerce have created increasingly complex supply chains. As these commerce channels continue to grow in the coming years, so too will the need for supply chain analysts capable of managing, analyzing, and optimizing them.

Supply chain analysts can be called by many different names. Here are some of the most common titles given to  supply chain analysts and their respective salaries: 

  • Sourcing analyst – $62,297 

  • Production analyst – $56,483

  • Demand planning analyst –$70,775

  • Transportation analyst –$63.907

  • Supply chain modeling analyst –$75,805

Note: All salaries are provided by Glassdoor and updated through October 2022.

Get started today 

Today, supply chain analysts pair knowledge of supply chain management with data analysis to provide the most efficient supply chain solutions. Prepare for a career in supply chain analysis with an online, flexible course through Coursera today. 

Rutger’s Supply Chain Analytics Specialization teaches course takers the pain points of a supply chain, how analytics may relieve them, and designing effective logistics strategies for large-scale distributed systems.

Google’s Data Analytics Professional Certificate, meanwhile, teaches key analytical skills like data cleaning, analysis, and visualization.

