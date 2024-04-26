Advanced Analytics: Definition, Benefits, and Use Cases
Advanced analytics employs some of the most complex data analytics techniques to help businesses and other organizations improve their decision making.
July 12, 2022
Article
Advanced marketing analyst roles typically involve more robust data skills and greater leadership within your organization. Explore the resources below to learn what you can do to advance your career in marketing analytics.
Advanced analytics employs some of the most complex data analytics techniques to help businesses and other organizations improve their decision making.
July 12, 2022
Article
A master’s in data analytics can prepare you for a new career or make you a more competitive candidate in one you’ve already started. Learn more about this potentially impactful degree today.
October 18, 2022
Article
Looker and Tableau are two of the most popular data visualization tools used today. Learn about their differences, so you can confidently decide on the best one for you.
August 16, 2023
Article
Business intelligence tools help companies understand performance in real time. Discover why and how you can implement business intelligence in your company.
June 5, 2023
Article
Looker and Tableau are two of the most popular data visualization tools used today. Learn about their differences, so you can confidently decide on the best one for you.
August 16, 2023
Article
Expand your marketing analytics expertise
Negotiation skills can help you in nearly every situation. Learn how to negotiate and the essential skills you’ll need to be a better negotiator.
March 10, 2023
Article
Learn what a marketing consultant does and the steps for pursuing this career path.
January 17, 2023
Article
Learn how digital transformation in an organization can deliver value to customers.
December 9, 2022
Article
Explore the potential career benefits of a digital marketing certificate and the steps to getting your credential in this field.
November 14, 2022
Article
Learn more about when—and why—businesses use predictive analytics and some of the benefits of working with this type of data analytics.
November 11, 2022
Article
Hearing from the members of your team is increasingly crucial to success. Learn more about integrating this type of communication into your management style.
September 21, 2022
Article
These five essential BI tools can help you discover insights to make important business decisions.
April 25, 2022
Article
MBA candidates who choose a business analytics concentration learn how to manage and leverage big data for problem-solving and decision-making.
March 15, 2022
Article
Presentation skills are essential for your personal and professional life. Learn about effective presentations and how to boost your presenting techniques.
March 16, 2023
Article
Negotiation skills can help you in nearly every situation. Learn how to negotiate and the essential skills you’ll need to be a better negotiator.
March 10, 2023
Article
Learn what a marketing consultant does and the steps for pursuing this career path.
January 17, 2023
Article
Learn how digital transformation in an organization can deliver value to customers.
December 9, 2022
Article
Explore the potential career benefits of a digital marketing certificate and the steps to getting your credential in this field.
November 14, 2022
Article
Learn more about when—and why—businesses use predictive analytics and some of the benefits of working with this type of data analytics.
November 11, 2022
Article
Hearing from the members of your team is increasingly crucial to success. Learn more about integrating this type of communication into your management style.
September 21, 2022
Article
These five essential BI tools can help you discover insights to make important business decisions.
April 25, 2022
Article
MBA candidates who choose a business analytics concentration learn how to manage and leverage big data for problem-solving and decision-making.
March 15, 2022
Article
In senior roles, marketing analysts often use predictive analytics and machine learning to forecast buyer behaviors and market trends. They may also manage a team of junior analysts and lead communications with business executives.
Advancing your career in marketing analytics typically involves sharpening your advanced analytics and business intelligence skills and demonstrating strong leadership. To qualify for more positions and showcase your dedication to growth and development, it can help to pursue a graduate degree, such as a master’s in data analytics or an MBA with a business analytics concentration.
Here are some more resources to keep exploring:
Why Get an MBA? 6 Reasons to Consider an Advanced Business Degree
The Importance of Upward Communication and How to Implement It on Your Team
What Are Effective Presentation Skills (and How to Improve Them)
The average base salary for a senior marketing analyst in the US is $95,113, according to Glassdoor as of January 2024*. However, salary expectations may vary depending on factors such as job location, industry, and company.
*Glassdoor. “Senior Marketing Analyst Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/senior-marketing-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,24.htm.” Accessed January 30, 2024.
At all levels, marketing analysts use data to discover new marketing insights for a company and seek ways to develop, improve, or assess marketing strategies.
Senior marketing analysts are typically expected to incorporate more advanced data analysis techniques into their workflow and make more sophisticated predictions about consumer behavior and trends. They also may be tasked with presenting their insights and recommendations to executive leadership in order to influence strategic business decisions.
If you’re seeking career advancement, it’s important to demonstrate strong data analytics and business intelligence skills. It can be beneficial to have advanced knowledge of statistics, machine learning, and programming languages such as Python, R, and SQL. Beyond technical skills, advanced roles tend to require leadership, critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills.