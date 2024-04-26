Advance Your Marketing Analyst Career

Advanced marketing analyst roles typically involve more robust data skills and greater leadership within your organization. Explore the resources below to learn what you can do to advance your career in marketing analytics.

[Featured Image] Analyst studying data on two computer screens
Advanced Analytics: Definition, Benefits, and Use Cases

Advanced analytics employs some of the most complex data analytics techniques to help businesses and other organizations improve their decision making.

July 12, 2022

[Featured image] Data Analytics Master's Degree graduate in cap and gown sitting at a laptop
Getting A Master’s in Data Analytics: What You Need to Know

A master’s in data analytics can prepare you for a new career or make you a more competitive candidate in one you’ve already started. Learn more about this potentially impactful degree today.

October 18, 2022

[Featured Image]: Manager, wearing a blue jacket and printed top, sitting on a desk, preparing to communicate with team members.
What Are Leadership Skills, and Why Are They Important?

Learn what leadership skills are with examples, why they are important, who needs them, and how you can further develop these essential skills.

March 15, 2023

[Featured image] Two business analysts look at Tableau data visualizations on large monitors.

Looker vs. Tableau: Differences and Use Cases Explained

Looker and Tableau are two of the most popular data visualization tools used today. Learn about their differences, so you can confidently decide on the best one for you.

August 16, 2023

[Featured image] A business intelligence analyst stands in front of a digital whiteboard during a presentation.

What Is Business Intelligence? Benefits, Examples, and More

Business intelligence tools help companies understand performance in real time. Discover why and how you can implement business intelligence in your company.

June 5, 2023

[Featured Image]: The marketing manager, wearing a yellow top, is making a PowerPoint presentation.

What Are Effective Presentation Skills (and How to Improve Them)

Presentation skills are essential for your personal and professional life. Learn about effective presentations and how to boost your presenting techniques.

March 16, 2023

Expand your marketing analytics expertise

In senior roles, marketing analysts often use predictive analytics and machine learning to forecast buyer behaviors and market trends. They may also manage a team of junior analysts and lead communications with business executives.

Advancing your career in marketing analytics typically involves sharpening your advanced analytics and business intelligence skills and demonstrating strong leadership. To qualify for more positions and showcase your dedication to growth and development, it can help to pursue a graduate degree, such as a master’s in data analytics or an MBA with a business analytics concentration.

Here are some more resources to keep exploring:

