8 Industry-Recognized Digital Marketing Certificates + How to Get One

Explore the potential career benefits of a digital marketing certificate and the steps to getting your credential in this field.
A digital marketing certificate can be a valuable asset as more companies across industries increase their marketing budgets and efforts to reach customers online. Gartner’s 2022 State of Marketing Budget and Strategy Report reveals that financial services, travel and hospitality, and tech product companies exhibit the most notable increases in marketing budget. Digital marketing accounts for 56 percent of total marketing budget allocations [1].
While digital marketing refers to marketing done online rather than offline, the field is broad, encompassing SEO marketing, email marketing, social media marketing, content marketing, display ads, and other paid advertising methods. Given all the possibilities in digital marketing, it’s important to keep your skills current to meet today’s business demands.
Getting a certificate in digital marketing can offer several career benefits. One important benefit of a digital marketing certificate program is that you can build in-demand, job-ready skills in this field, including navigating social media platforms, using CRM tools, and analyzing marketing data.
A digital marketing certificate's benefits may include exploring your creative and strategic sides, learning new technologies, and networking with other digital marketers inside a structured learning experience.
In addition, a digital marketing certificate may afford you more job prospects in the digital marketing world. For example, graduates of the Digital Marketing Institute’s certificate programs have found jobs at companies like Google, Facebook, Hubspot, Coca-Cola, Twitter, and IBM.
Roles you may qualify for include:
Digital marketing specialist
Digital marketing manager
Social media specialist
Email marketing manager
Copywriter
Read more: 9 Digital Marketing Jobs + How to Get One
According to Payscale, people with a digital media certificate earn, on average, $59,000 per year in the US, as of October 2022 [2].
In this section, you will explore eight digital marketing certificates and certification programs. We’ve selected programs that are offered by well-known brands and industry leaders, available online, take registrants through a comprehensive digital marketing journey, and offer a credential upon completion that you can display online.
We’ve organized the certification list according to what you’ll learn, the cost to register and complete, the prerequisites you’ll need, and the time it takes to complete.
|Certificates
|What you’ll learn
|Cost
|Prerequisites
|Time to complete
|HubSpot Academy: Digital Marketing Certification Course
|How to optimize your website and attract traffic, grow an organic (non-paid) following, create an ads strategy
|Free
|None
|4 hours, 27 minutes
|LinkedIn Learning: Become a Digital Marketing Specialist
|How to use Google Analytics, improve SEO, launch Google ads, market on social media, reach customers via email, design graphics
|Free 1-month trial, then $39 / month with subscription
|None
|18 hours, 29 minutes
|Coursera: Google Digital Marketing and E-commerce Professional Certificate
|How to attract customers through digital marketing channels, measure marketing performance, and build e-commerce stores
|Free 7-day trial, then $39 / month with subscription
|None
|6 months
|Meta: Certified Digital Marketing Associate
|How to establish a platform presence, launch ad campaigns, manage campaigns, understand reporting
|$99
|None
|5 hours, 10 minutes
|Online Marketing Certified Professionals: OMCA™ Certification for Digital Marketers
|Tests your knowledge of digital analytics, social media marketing, SEO, content marketing, digital ads, conversion optimization, email marketing, mobile marketing
|$225
|2 years of marketing experience OR High school diploma + 600 hours of experience OR Pass an approved course
|75-minute exam
|Digital Marketing Institute + American Marketing Association: Professional Certification in Digital Marketing
|How to reach audiences on different channels, increase website visibility, create digital ads, measure campaign success, build a marketing strategy
|$1,368
|None
|30 hours
|BrainStation: Professional Certification Digital Marketing Course
|How to craft effective marketing content; reach customers on search engines, social media, and email; analyze marketing data
|$3,250
|None
|35 hours
|Kellogg Executive Education: Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing
|How to use SEO, SEM, email marketing, social media, and display ads to reach customers + how to automate tasks
|$6,185
|None
|6 months
In addition to the comprehensive digital marketing certificates and certifications above, you might consider programs that focus on specific skill sets. These can be great ways to build upon foundational skills or qualify for a job that requires more specialized knowledge of digital marketing.
Here are some certifications in different focus areas:
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in data analytics. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(89,963 ratings)
1,201,634 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Spreadsheet, Data Cleansing, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), SQL, Questioning, Decision-Making, Problem Solving, Metadata, Data Collection, Data Ethics, Sample Size Determination, Data Integrity, Data Calculations, Data Aggregation, Tableau Software, Presentation, R Programming, R Markdown, Rstudio, Job portfolio, case study
professional certificate
Launch Your Career in Marketing Analytics. Build in-demand skills and gain credentials to go from beginner to job-ready in 5 months or less. No degree or prior experience required.
4.7
(1,273 ratings)
30,308 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Marketing Strategy, Data Analysis, Marketing Mix Optimization, Statistics for Marketing, Advertising Effectiveness Evaluation, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Python Programming, Tableau Software, Data Visualization (DataViz), Statistical Analysis, Linear Regression, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Marketing Mix Modeling, Marketing Plan, A/B Testing, Meta advertising, Social Media Marketing, Ads Manager, Marketing Science, Facebook Advertising
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Administrator, Consultant, and Developer certifications
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Email Specialist
Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate
professional certificate
Unlock your potential in tech sales. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career as an entry-level Sales Development Representative (SDR). No degree or prior experience required.
4.5
(267 ratings)
21,123 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Sales Development, interviewing, Sales, Time management, Cold Calling, teamwork, Personal Advertisement, Audience, Personal Branding, Resume writing, cold emailing, objection handling, Prospecting, video prospecting, sales engagement, Customer Relationship Management Software, empathy, Proactivity, Creative Problem Solving, Coachability, Communication
professional certificate
Launch your career in inbound sales. Go from beginner to job ready in about 5 months and earn a Professional Certificate from HubSpot. No experience needed to get started.
1,985 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Lead Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Sales Process Engineering, Inbound Sales, Sales Enablement, Content Creation, Customer Success, Sales, Outreach Sequence, Social Selling, Customer Experience, Inside Sales, Sales Presentation, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization (DataViz), Sales Team Management, Onboarding
professional certificate
Launch your career as a Social Media Marketer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
4.9
(12,401 ratings)
157,765 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Performance Advertising, Digital Marketing, Brand Management, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing, Social Media Marketing Strategy, Content Development, content management, Marketing Content Development, Campaign Management, Ad Management, Meta Ads Manager, Meta advertising, Marketing Optimization, Digital Analytics, Marketing Strategy, Communication, Ads Manager
Read more: 7 Industry-Recognized Social Media Marketing Certifications + How to Get One
Follow the steps below to begin your certification journey:
Get clear on what you want to achieve as a digital marketer, from skills you want to master to a career path you want to follow. That way you can select a certification to help you reach those goals. Here are some examples of goals you can draw from to articulate your own:
Master digital marketing techniques and launch your own business.
Build upon foundational digital marketing skills with specialized or advanced knowledge in a particular topic area, such as SEO, email marketing, or analytics.
Pursue a career in digital marketing or advance into a leadership position in this field.
Using the table above as a starting point and research different digital marketing certificate and certification programs to select the one that aligns with your goals. Ask yourself these questions as you review programs:
What is the cost?
How long does it take to prepare for and take the exam?
Does the certificate program offer coursework leading up to the exam?
What skills and areas of knowledge does the program cover?
How do the program outcomes correspond to skills employers are looking for?
Once you’ve chosen a program, your next step is to complete the coursework or training material. Be sure to allot enough time in your schedule to learn the skills your certification or certificate program measures and be mindful of any deadlines by which you must take a certifying exam.
Once you complete a program and/or pass a certifying exam, display your credential online on your social media profiles, in an email signature, or on a website or portfolio. Displaying your credential online means you can represent your skills and knowledge visually and potentially attract the attention of employers.
Read more: How to List Certifications on Your Resume: Guide + Examples
As the digital marketing landscape continues to evolve, it’s important to update your skills periodically so that you can take on real-world business challenges effectively and remain competitive in the job market.
Depending on the certificate or certification program you complete, you may be required to recertify on a regular basis in order to keep your credential. Recertification can ensure that you have mastered the latest skills, techniques, approaches, and technologies on digital marketing.
You can also sign up for an additional digital marketing certification course (or course without a certification) in a specific focus area to supplement your foundational knowledge base.
Explore the options below to learn job-ready digital marketing skills, such as reaching customers on social media, through email, and via search engines, as well as using marketing analytics to make powerful decisions.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in digital marketing. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that can have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(7,337 ratings)
198,966 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Marketing, E-Commerce, display advertising, Email Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Customer loyalty, Marketing Analytics, Customer Outreach, Website Structure, Customer Awareness, Google, Search Engine Marketing, Social Listening, Social Media Bidding, Customer Engagement, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Branding, Email Writing, Email list segmentation, Email marketing strategy, Email marketing analytics, Contact management, Digital marketing KPIs, Spreadsheet management, Presenting to stakeholders, Media planning and strategies, Fulfillment and delivery, E-commerce platforms, E-Commerce Strategy, Seasonality, Job preparedness, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Portfolio preparation, E-commerce store optimization, Building customer loyalty
professional certificate
Launch your career as a Social Media Marketer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
4.9
(12,401 ratings)
157,765 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Performance Advertising, Digital Marketing, Brand Management, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing, Social Media Marketing Strategy, Content Development, content management, Marketing Content Development, Campaign Management, Ad Management, Meta Ads Manager, Meta advertising, Marketing Optimization, Digital Analytics, Marketing Strategy, Communication, Ads Manager
Gartner. “The State of Marketing Budget and Strategy 2022, https://emtemp.gcom.cloud/ngw/globalassets/en/marketing/documents/marketing_budgets_2022research.pdf.” Accessed November 10, 2022.
Payscale. “Salary for Certification: Digital Media Certificate, https://www.payscale.com/research/US/Certification=Digital_Media_Certificate/Salary.” Accessed November 10, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.