A social media manager is typically responsible for setting content strategy and driving engagement on a company’s social platforms. To be successful in that role, social media managers often need to possess a knack for storytelling, a keen eye for design, and an ability to analyze what does well with an audience—and what doesn’t.

Social media has become a key marketing area thanks to its ability to reach and capture customers while learning more about their needs, desires, and frustrations. And it’s ubiquitous across industries—corporations, brands, non-profits, government officials, celebrities, and more have accounts to communicate directly with followers, which means working as a social media manager can lead to a variety of fields.

Learn more about Coursera and discover additional resources you can use to increase your expertise and skills as you advance through the social media job market:

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Chevron Right How much can you make as a social media marketer? ‎ Your earning potential in social media marketing may depend on factors such as your skills and experience, the company you work for, and the industry you work in. Researching current salary averages is a good way to get an idea of what you can expect to earn. Here is the average total US pay for different roles, including base salary and additional compensation such as commission and bonuses, according to Glassdoor as of October 2023: Social media marketer: $55,273

$55,273 Social media coordinator: $51,401

$51,401 Social media analyst: $59,790

$59,790 Social media manager: $67,104 ‎ Chevron Right What does a social media manager do? ‎ Social media managers are ordinarily responsible for developing strategies to increase followers, creating and overseeing social campaigns, producing content, reviewing analytics, and communicating with key stakeholders in a company. As a social media manager, your tasks may include: Strategizing content and campaigns

Increasing followers and driving engagement

Analyzing data

Reporting metrics to key stakeholders

Posting and monitoring social media platforms ‎ Chevron Right Do I need a degree to become a social media manager? ‎ It may be worth considering a degree if your goal is to advance your career in social media marketing or marketing in general. Becoming a social media manager often requires a combination of education and experience, though the specifics can differ by company. Social media managers typically hold a bachelor’s degree, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics*. Majoring in a field that will build your communication or business skills, such as marketing, journalism, or communications, can help prepare you for the role. Going to college can also expose you to various opportunities where you may be able to gain specific experience in a professional setting. That said, there's more than one path toward a career in social media management, including certificates, certifications, internships, and volunteer work. ‎ Chevron Right What are social media marketing roles? ‎ While you can find job openings for the role of social media marketer, there are additional job titles in social media marketing that may come up in your job search. Social media specialist: stays up-to-date on the latest social media trends and creates new campaigns and content

Social media coordinator: operates social media campaigns and maintains brand presence on social media platforms

Social media manager: oversees the operations of a social media team As specific aspects of social media marketing become vital to executing a comprehensive social media strategy, you may discover more specialized job titles. Here are some examples: Content creator/curator: generates original branded content to appear on social media and gathers relevant content from users and content creators to distribute

Social media community manager: builds relationships with social media followers and cultivates a community atmosphere

Engagement specialist: monitors conversations about the brand on social media and responds according to brand guidelines

Social media analyst: collects and analyzes data from social media accounts to recommend areas of improvement

Social media monitor: responds to customer requests for help, often in the comments of a post or in the reviews—and offers publicly visible assistance

Influencer manager: leverages relationships with social media influencers to reach new audiences

Social media advertiser: manages paid social media campaigns, including budget, strategy, and content Depending on the job listings you come across, you may see some overlap in these roles in terms of duties and responsibilities. ‎ Show all 4 frequently asked questions

Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription Start 7-day free trial Get access to 7,000+ learning programs from world-class universities and companies, including Google, Yale, Salesforce, and more

Try different courses and find your best fit at no additional cost

Earn certificates for learning programs you complete

A subscription price of $59/month, cancel anytime Start 7-day free trial

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Occupational Outlook Handbook: Advertising, Promotions, and Marketing Managers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/advertising-promotions-and-marketing-managers.htm#tab-6." Accessed December 14, 2023.