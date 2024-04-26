Advance Your Social Media Marketer Career

Jobs in social media are projected to grow as social media usage for individuals and businesses continues to increase*. We have the resources you need to advance your career in social media marketing.

[Featured image] A person in a black turtleneck sweater sits at a table with books and a coffee cup and researches social media marketing certifications on their laptop.
7 Industry-Recognized Social Media Marketing Certifications + How to Get One

What are the benefits of a social media marketing certification? How do you choose social media marketing courses and start your certification journey? Get answers in this article.

November 14, 2022

[Featured image] Woman in an open office space smiles as she leans over a desk to share her new data findings with her colleague.
Career Advancement Guide: Growth Tips to Achieve Your Goals

Looking to advance your career? Use these tips, strategies, and resources to help you achieve your career goals.

July 21, 2022

[Featured image] A woman working as a social media manager stands by a window with her tablet.
Status: Featured

Social Media Jobs: 6 Roles to Explore

Social media marketing is a critical part of any organization’s business strategy as it’s often the front line for communicating directly with new and potential consumers.

February 23, 2022

[Featured Image] A woman in a white t-shirt sits on the floor at her coffee table and types prompts into ChatGPT for a project.

How To Write ChatGPT Prompts: Your 2024 Guide

Discover foundational and advanced prompting strategies to unlock ChatGPT’s power.

October 20, 2023

[Featured Image]: Manager, wearing a blue jacket and printed top, sitting on a desk, preparing to communicate with team members.

What Are Leadership Skills, and Why Are They Important?

Learn what leadership skills are with examples, why they are important, who needs them, and how you can further develop these essential skills.

March 15, 2023

[Featured Image]: An employee wearing a gray jacket using negotiation skills while talking to a manager.

How to Improve Your Negotiation Skills

Negotiation skills can help you in nearly every situation. Learn how to negotiate and the essential skills you’ll need to be a better negotiator.

March 10, 2023

Advance your social media marketing skills

[Featured Image]: A manager wearing a black suit is talking to a team member, handling an issue utilizing the process of problem-solving

7 Problem-Solving Skills That Can Help You Be a More Successful Manager

Discover what problem-solving is, and why it's important for managers. Understand the steps of the process and learn about seven problem-solving skills.

March 6, 2023

[Featured Image] A marketing team is in a conference room to discuss market segmentation strategies.

What Is Market Segmentation? How It Works, Careers, and More

Discover how market segmentation helps you reach new customers. Find out about marketing jobs and market segmentation salaries.

February 3, 2023

[Featured image]An AI engineer in a blue shirt reviews code while sitting in front of a desktop computer monitor.

AI Ethics: What It Is and Why It Matters

AI ethics in technological advancements can help foster a world with less bias and more fairness. Here’s what it is and why it matters.

January 12, 2023

[Featured Image] Three people sit together at a wood table in an open office space and review chart printouts to assess media plan performance.

Media Planning: What It Is + How to Write a Media Plan

Discover how media planning benefits businesses and the process of building a media plan.

November 14, 2022

[Featured image] A product strategist in a blue shirt works in front of a large computer monitor.

What Is Strategic Management? Benefits, Process, and Careers

Discover what strategic management is, along with the benefits of applying it to an organization, the five-step process, and careers to choose from.

November 11, 2022

[Featured image] Three colleagues attend a networking event in an office.

9 Networking Tips to Expand and Strengthen Your Network

Building a strong professional network can be invaluable for your career. Consider these nine tips to strengthen your network.

October 25, 2022

[Featured image] A person wearing a blue button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up to the elbows sits in front of their desktop computer.

How to Announce Your New Job on LinkedIn

Learn how to craft an attention-grabbing LinkedIn announcement when you're starting a new role.

October 18, 2022

[Featured image] Two social media marketers discuss social listening data.

Social Listening: Definition, Tools, and Strategies for Business Growth

Explore how social listening helps businesses gauge public opinion about their brand and discover the steps for implementing your own social listening strategy.

September 22, 2022

[Featured image] A young Asian woman dressed professionally stands speaking to two people shown in profile.

The Importance of Upward Communication and How to Implement It on Your Team

Hearing from the members of your team is increasingly crucial to success. Learn more about integrating this type of communication into your management style.

September 21, 2022

A social media manager is typically responsible for setting content strategy and driving engagement on a company’s social platforms. To be successful in that role, social media managers often need to possess a knack for storytelling, a keen eye for design, and an ability to analyze what does well with an audience—and what doesn’t. 

Social media has become a key marketing area thanks to its ability to reach and capture customers while learning more about their needs, desires, and frustrations. And it’s ubiquitous across industries—corporations, brands, non-profits, government officials, celebrities, and more have accounts to communicate directly with followers, which means working as a social media manager can lead to a variety of fields. 

Learn more about Coursera and discover additional resources you can use to increase your expertise and skills as you advance through the social media job market:

*US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Occupational Outlook Handbook: Advertising, Promotions, and Marketing Managers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/advertising-promotions-and-marketing-managers.htm#tab-6." Accessed December 14, 2023.