This course lays the foundation of social media marketing. You’ll learn what social media marketing entails, including the history and the different social media channels that exist. You’ll learn how to select a social media channel that fits your needs, set goals and success metrics, and determine who your target audience is.
Understand the landscape of traditional, digital, and social media marketing
Understand the major social media platforms, how they function, and what role they play in marketing
Create SMART goals, identify KPIs, and define your target audience and their customer journey
Choose the right social media platforms and learn how to create social media policies
- Social Media Marketing
- Marketing
- Digital Marketing
- Social Media Marketing Strategy
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Social Media Landscape
This week you'll get an introduction to the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate program, then you'll dive into an introduction to marketing and social media marketing, learn about how businesses use social media and get a basic overview of the social media landscape.
Social Media Platforms Overview
In week two, you'll learn the ins and outs of some of the major social media platforms as well as the differences between how individuals and businesses can and do use them.
Goals and Planning for Success
In week three, you'll dig into two foundational skills for a marketer, defining SMART goals and key performance indicators. These are key components in building out a marketing campaign no matter what platform you operate on. At the end of the week you'll complete your first project and apply your learning to a real life scenario.
Understand Your Audience
This week, you'll turn your focus to developing a target audience persona and a customer journey. This foundation to any marketing campaign builds off of what you learned last week on goals and key performance indicators. You'll end the week with a project in which you will build your own target audience persona and customer journey.
Since I work in an advertising agency, a lot of the concepts here are familiar already. But I found the history and evolution of social media, as well as other niche platforms, very insightful.
I found your course very good. I hope that this course will benefit by applying all the subjects I have learned from this course to the digital marketplace. Thanks to Trainer for her amazing work.
The Introduction to Social Media Marketing course was very well presented. The information was broke down into digestable parts and easy to follow. Anke does a great job presenting the information.
This course is amazing! It gives me a new perspective of using social media, makes me know the power of social media, and teach me how to use social media for marketing purpose. Thank you Mrs. Anke
Whether you’ve been tinkering with social media platforms for your business already or are completely new to the field of digital marketing, you’ve come to the right place. This six-course program, developed by digital marketing experts at Aptly together with Meta marketers, includes an industry-relevant curriculum designed to prepare you for an entry-level role in social media marketing.
