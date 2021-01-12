About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Meta Social Media Marketing
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the landscape of traditional, digital, and social media marketing

  • Understand the major social media platforms, how they function, and what role they play in marketing

  • Create SMART goals, identify KPIs, and define your target audience and their customer journey

  • Choose the right social media platforms and learn how to create social media policies

Skills you will gain

  • Social Media Marketing
  • Marketing
  • Digital Marketing
  • Social Media Marketing Strategy
Instructor

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The Social Media Landscape

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 75 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Social Media Platforms Overview

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 120 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Goals and Planning for Success

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Understand Your Audience

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING

About the Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate

Meta Social Media Marketing

Frequently Asked Questions

