Course 2 of 6 in the
Meta Social Media Marketing
Beginner Level

No experience is needed to start this course.

Prerequisite: Introduction to Social Media Marketing, the first course in this specialization.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to establish and manage a social media presence

  • How to create a brand, tone, and voice for a social media presence

  • How to manage a content calendar for a social media presence

  • How to evaluate the performance of content on social media and how to iterate on that performance

Skills you will gain

  • Content Development
  • content management
  • Social Media Marketing
  • Content Marketing
  • Marketing Content Development
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Establish Your Presence

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 74 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Social Media Content

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Social Media Content Management

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 91 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Evaluate Your Efforts

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

