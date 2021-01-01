This course equips you with critical content creation and management skills. You’ll learn how to create effective social media posts and how to create a strong brand to help you build a social media presence. You’ll also learn how to establish an ongoing process to manage your content. This includes setting up a content calendar, managing and moderating your posts, analyzing data for insights and iteration, and how to increase post effectiveness. You will end the course with real-world application of your skills through a content management project.
No experience is needed to start this course.
Prerequisite: Introduction to Social Media Marketing, the first course in this specialization.
How to establish and manage a social media presence
How to create a brand, tone, and voice for a social media presence
How to manage a content calendar for a social media presence
How to evaluate the performance of content on social media and how to iterate on that performance
- Content Development
- content management
- Social Media Marketing
- Content Marketing
- Marketing Content Development
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Establish Your Presence
In week 1, you will learn how to establish your business presence on social media, and practice doing so, and how to create a brand using the EPIC brand framework.
Social Media Content
This week you will learn the elements of a post and how to create one for a business using text and images effectively.
Social Media Content Management
This week you will learn how to identify what to post and manage your content. You'll also learn how to moderate social media conversations and you’ll practice building a content calendar.
Evaluate Your Efforts
This week you will learn how to evaluate and optimize your social media marketing efforts. You'll practice using real world data to improve on your posts and optimize your efforts.
I love this course. Examples are specific and in detail. I love that the samples are like a reference to our activites. The instructor speaks clearly and easy to understand, uses common words.
I am learning a lot about marketing on Social Media. Still working on how to set things up and best practices but this is a great course for that. looking forward to the next module.
I felt I really learned a lot about social media. The instructor is an amazing person and she knows exactly how to explain, she gives a lot of examples. I recommend the course to everyone.
This course is amazing! It gives me a new perspective of using social media, makes me know the power of social media, and teach me how to use social media for marketing purpose. Thank you Mrs. Anke
Whether you’ve been tinkering with social media platforms for your business already or are completely new to the field of digital marketing, you’ve come to the right place. This six-course program, developed by digital marketing experts at Aptly together with Meta marketers, includes an industry-relevant curriculum designed to prepare you for an entry-level role in social media marketing.
